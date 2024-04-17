EntertainmentFood

McDonald’s Oreo Frappe is coming back but it won’t last long

Lauren Lewis
McDonald’s are set to bring back their ever-popular Oreo Frappé, but it’s only coming back for a limited time.

McDonald’s customers everywhere understand the craze for the beloved Oreo Frappé. It’s always been a super popular drink on TikTok, but the brand never carry it for very long.

However, fans will have a chance to indulge in their favorite drink once again, as though it’s not officially been confirmed by the chain, a super reliable popular food blogger revealed that it would once again be making its rounds in May.

The post reads: “The Oreo Frappé is coming back in May for a limited time this spring and summer!”

The McDonald’s Oreo Frappé consists of the following:

  • Mcha frappé base
  • Crushed ice
  • Cookies ‘n’ Cream syrup
  • Whipped cream
  • Oreo pieces

People in the comments clearly couldn’t wait to grab their own Oreo Frappé, writing: “Thank goodness because this is delish!”

“Yes I Can’t Wait,” another wrote, while one said that it was their “favorite” item. 

“YESSSS let’s freaking go! Please tell me this is in Canada too!” one wrote in, clearly excited about the limited edition beverage. 

McDonald’s also went viral, after they announced they’d be collabing with Lotus Biscoff to release a new drink and McFlurry.

