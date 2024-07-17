The breakfast bagels at McDonald’s were undoubtedly one of the chain’s most popular items before being scrapped, and now they’re making a return.

The bagels offered by the chain have been an on-and-off breakfast item since their introduction in the latter half of 2019. However, they were scrapped in 2020, along with a few other menu cuts.

That removal sparked a massive outcry, with McDonald’s fans desperate to see the bagels make their return.

However, what customers may not realize is that McDonald’s stores in the US have actually started reintroducing the bagels in select markets, though they’re not widely available yet.

The three returning bagels include:

Steak, Egg, and Cheese

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

Where are the McDonald’s breakfast bagels available?

McDonald’s The bagels have prompted a massive outpouring from customers

It turns out that some locations such in Michigan and Texas have actually had the bagels back on menus for a while now, while some like Illinois and Iowa are only now seeing them return, or are still waiting.

The bagels have caused such fanfare, that there’s even a Facebook group dedicated to scouting out all of the McDonald’s locations, aptly named ‘Where’s My McDonald’s Bagel?’

It now boasts 23.1k members, attesting to the popularity of the breakfast treat. It’s a space for customers to share confirmed bagel locations, as well as show images of their meals online.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the group’s dedication is that they’ve created a spreadsheet, where they update bagel locations on a regular basis. There are currently 1,686 locations marked down.

Whether or not the bagels will make a return across the nation is still unknown, but you can check out the handy spreadsheet to find out if there are current bagel-serving locations near you.

This isn’t the first time a McDonald’s breakfast item has created a national outpouring. Back in January, a viral petition saw the chain put the Snack Wrap back on menus.