McDonald’s brings back its smokiest burger yet but it won’t last long

McDonald’s is bringing back one of its most flavorful quarter pounders – but you’ll have to grab it while it lasts.

On July 10, customers will be able to grab their favorite burger once again, as the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese is back.

Now, the coveted burger returns to menus, and will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants, but only for a limited time.

In case you weren’t sure, The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a 100% fresh beef quarter pound patty cooked right when you order, topped with two slices of melty American cheese, thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, fresh Roma tomatoes, shredded lettuce and smoky sauce, served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

You can also order a Double Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese if you’re feeling peckish.

After popular food blogger snackolator shared the burger’s release on social media, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it.

“YES! THE SAUCE!” one exclaimed, clearly excited.

“The sauce makes it a new burger,” another wrote.

“Oh my god,” one said, followed by a heart emoji.

The Smoky BLT was first released back in 2022, and was the most expensive single-patty sandwich on the menu.

This release isn’t the only thing customers have to look forward to. McDonald’s also brought out a new McFlurry flavor, and it features a popular cookie brand.

As well as this, the popular fast food chain also released its 50th birthday menu in the UK, and it includes three new desserts to tuck in to.