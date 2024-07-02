McDonald’s 50th anniversary birthday menu: Everything you need to know

McDonald’s is celebrating it’s 50th birthday this July, and to celebrate, it’s bringing back three iconic burgers, launching three new desserts, and adding a new cheesy item to the menu.

You might be thinking that McDonald’s has been around in the United States for more than 50 years, and you’d be right, seeing as McDonald’s opened in the US in 1940.

That’s why you might need to catch a flight if you want to try out this big menu shake-up, as the items are only available in the UK, where McDonald’s opened in 1974.

What’s on the McDonald’s birthday menu?

Customers can expect the return of the Double Big Mac, a towering burger with a whopping four meat patties and all the other goodness that you’d expect from a Big Mac, this can also be ordered with bacon if you’re in the mood to induce some meat sweats.

Both variations of the classic Big Mac were available for a short time in 2020, but now you can get your hands on them again.

McDonald’s There are three returning burgers.

As well as the Big Macs, customers will be able to order the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse, which is made of chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, all in a sourdough style sesame topped bun.

This menu item was discontinued in October 2023, much to the dismay of McDonald’s fans across the UK.

There is also an all-new snack item, the Cheesy Garlic Bread Dippers are a twist on the classic mozzarella dippers and can be ordered as a side or sharebox of 20.

Room for dessert?

McDonald’s UK Make way for two new McFlurrys.

The fast food chain is getting rid of several of its popular dessert items, including the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry, to make room for the new birthday themed additions.

Up for grabs will be a Birthday Cake Donut, a Milkybar Raspberry Ripple McFlurry (white chocolate and raspberry swirl), and a Munchies Cookie Dough McFlurry (chocolate, biscuit pieces, and cookie dough).

When will McDonald’s 50th birthday menu launch in UK?

The menu is set to launch on July 17. However, McDonald’s has not specified how long this menu will be available.

This menu launch could be around for a while though, as McDonald’s big promotion after summer is usually McDonald’s Monopoly, where customers get peel-off stickers on their food that allow them to win prizes and free menu items. This year, McDonald’s Monopoly is said to launch on September 4.

Fast food fans are excited to celebrate McDonald’s birthday, with one person saying: “These desserts are sending me into orbit, I need them.”

Another added: “Looking forward to trying the birthday cake doughnut, Milkybar Raspberry Ripple McFlurry and cheesy garlic bread dippers. But, they need to bring back Chicken Legend.”

If you’re in the US you don’t have to miss out on the celebrations, because McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday.