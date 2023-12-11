McDonald’s is bringing back Snack Wraps but there’s a catch

McDonald’s announced that they plan to release their long awaited snack wraps, but there’s a catch, leaving fans torn.

Fans of McDonald’s will recall when the chain decided to remove their beloved snack wraps from menus. After 10 long years, 2016 saw the lunchtime snack’s early demise.

Apparently, the reasoning behind the products removal was that it was simply too complicated to make in such a fast paced environment.

Now, though, things are about to change. Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA commented on the chain’s menu expansion.

Article continues after ad

“(We) plan to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025, and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. With this in mind, the McCrispy Wrap might not be exactly like the Snack Wrap, but it’s about as close to the former menu item as fans are likely to get.”

Article continues after ad

Fans not sure how to feel about return of Snack Wraps

After a popular food blogger shared the news on Instagram, people were torn about the possible return of Snack Wraps to menus.

Article continues after ad

One commented: “Awesome!!! But knowing McDonald’s they’ll be $5 each now,” relating to the exponential price increases in fast food establishments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s safe to say that everyone was excited to see their favorite treat return, however, there was a collective concern over the launch’s time frame.

“2025? We’re gonna be extinct by then.”

“so what the f**k are they waiting for?” another asked.

One commenter stated sarcastically, “Yayyyy. Next up – the fried apple pie is coming back in 2027… stay tuned.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There are some treats that fast food fans can get their hands on in December, however, as some of the biggest chains are currently offering an array of festive items.