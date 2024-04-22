Wayback Burgers release new bacon-flavored shake on their ‘secret menu’

Popular chain Wayback Burgers has released a new bacon-flavored shake that you can pick up right now if you’re in the US.

Officially called the Maple Bacon shake, this new beverage is a part of the chain’s limited edition, ‘secret menu’ collection.

This release marks several brand-new menu items that will be released over the coming weeks. The Maple Bacon shake is first in the lineup, and features a blend of hand-dipped vanilla ice cream, milk, maple syrup, and Wayback Crumbled Bacon, topped with whipped cream and added bacon crumbles.

The new shake is currently available nationwide across the US, priced at $6.99.

If you’re eager to pick up some more treats on the way, Wayback is offering new and migrating fans a free Classic Burger for any purchase totaling $10 or more. This is a part of their new rewards program, where you can also take part in challenges to earn extra points.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a free Old Time Favorite Shake as a birthday treat which can be redeemed up to one week before or after the date of birth logged on their rewards profile.

As a part of the new rewards program, Wayback customers can collect points via the app. For every $1 spent, you will earn one point with the opportunity to double this on Wayback Burgers Double Points Days.

As things stand, these items are currently redeemable using the new point system.

40 points: Regular Fountain Drink.

50 points: Regular Fry.

60 points: Regular Tot.

70 points: Old Time Favorite Shake.

80 points: Chicken Tenders.

120 points: Double Bacon Burger.

120 points: Cheeeesy Burger.

150 points: $5 Boys & Girls Clubs of America donation.

This isn’t the first kooky beverage we’ve seen released in April, as Doritos collabed with Baja Blast to release an all-new drink.