McDonald’s release ugly Grimace Christmas sweater after Grimace Shake trend

After the rise of the Grimace Shake trend, a popular food blogger has revealed McDonald’s will be releasing a Grimace sweater in time for Christmas.

McDonald’s are known for releasing interesting merchandise for fans. Not long ago, they announced that they’d be collaborating with Crocs, to create a series of mascot-themed shoes that fans could wear.

These included popular characters created by the brand, including Birdie, Hamburglar, and of course, Grimace.

With Grimace being the most popular character amongst customers, and even inspiring a TikTok trend in 2023, McDonald’s have now announced that they’ll be producing a sweater in his likeness.

When will McDonald’s release Grimace Christmas sweater?

The brand have yet to drop a date for the ugly Grimace sweater. Popular food blogger, Snackolator, has revealed that they will be out soon however.

They will be available from the McDonald’s official store, which fans can visit on goldenarchesunlimited.com, in time for Christmas. Snackolator claimed that these will be sold at a retail price of $65.

It is not known yet whether or not this product will be available internationally, or if they’re exclusive to the USA.