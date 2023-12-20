McDonald’s bring Squishmallows to Happy Meals and people are delighted 

McDonald’s announced that they’ll be bringing an adorable new range of Squishmallows to Happy Meals, and fans of the chain are absolutely delighted.

Squishmallows are undoubtedly one of the most popular toys of 2023, and are loved by both adults and children alike.

Well, there’s some super exciting news, as McDonald’s have announced that they’ll be bringing these coveted toys to their Happy Meals on December 26.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, stated.

“This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

Each Squishmallow comes with its own unique playlist, that customers can listen to by scanning the QR code on their Happy Meal box. There is also one mystery Squishmallow joining the lineup, who will be one of McDonald’s legendary mascots.

People can’t wait to pick up McDonald’s Squishmallows in their Happy Meal

The announcement that McDonald’s would be adding Squishmallows to their Happy Meals was shared on an Instagram post by a popular food blogger.

Here, people were quick to comment regarding their excitement.

“SO excited, calendar marked,” one stated, anticipating the release.

“’I’m going to scream! A freaking grimace!!” another exclaimed.

Many were excited by the prospect that Grimace would feature as a mystery toy, as per the food blogger’s caption. However, this might not actually be the case, as some claimed that they’d seen the mystery Squishmallow, and it turned out to be the Hamburglar instead.

“Hamburgerler is the other. Just saw it on another post.”

The Squishmallows will be released on December 26, 2023, for a limited time.