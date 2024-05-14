How to get free SmokeShack Burger at Shake Shack in May

Shake Shack is giving customers some great deals throughout May, and they’re handing out another amazing freebie.

As a result of the rising costs of day-to-day living, many fast food chains have seen diners opting to eat at home instead of grabbing takeout. Shake Shack are one of the chains that have taken note, and presented customers with some cheaper alternatives.

Shake Shack have already been making waves throughout the course of 2024, providing customers with a free chicken sandwich every Sunday. That’s right, every single Sunday of the may.

Their newest limited-time promotion offers a free SmokeShack with a minimum purchase of $10 at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com through May 19, 2024.

In order to cash in on the deal, simply use promo code ‘BESTINSHACK’ at checkout with any qualifying order.

Shake Shack

The offer is redeemable on a Single or Double SmokeShack – up to a maximum value of $12.99

Created by Shake Shack culinary director, Mark Rosati and inspired by the smoky flavours of bacon. The SmokeShack® is a cheeseburger topped with applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce.

The Shake Shack isn’t the only one making waves with such burgers as Chili’s just released the Big Smasher, which is set to rival many other fast food restaurants.

Not only this, but Chili’s released a brand new deal called 3 for Me, which includes a bottomless drink, bottomless chips, and salsa, the new burger, and a side of fries for only $10.99.

“We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals,” George Felix, Chili’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

“We believe that Chili’s 3 for Me offers better value than you’ll find in any drive-thru and, with the all-new Big Smasher burger, we just made the 3 for Me even better. We believe our guests can enjoy better quality, better pricing, and a better experience every time.”

The Big Smasher is currently available for purchase at all Chili’s locations across the US, and customers are clamoring to stores to grab it.