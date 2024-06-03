Shake Shack release new menu items but they’re exclusive to only one restaurant

Shake Shack is bringing out a series of mouth-watering exclusive menu items to celebrate a new grand opening – and they’ll leave you salivating.

The news came after Shake Shack announced it would be opening its first-ever location in Toronto, Canada. The new store is set to open on June 13 at 11 am sharp.

It will be located at the corner of Yunge and Dundas streets, with a 5,500-square-foot space once home to an Adidas store. The best news? The new store is one of 35 total locations set to open in Canada by the year 2035.

For Canadian customers, however, the best thing is that there are a total of four new menu items set to be released – exclusive to this particular restaurant.

They’ve all been inspired by Canadian flavors of maple and s’mores, exhibiting ingredients “that Canadians know and love,” the chain commented in a press release.

On the new menu, we will find four new items, which include:

The Maple Salted Pretzel Shake: Frozen vanilla custard that’s been blended with pretzels and maple syrup – then topped with whipped cream and plenty of crushed pretzels.

The I Heart Butter Tart Concrete: Frozen vanilla custard that’s been mixed together blended with Brodflour butter tarts and flaky salt.

The More S’mores Concrete: Chocolate and vanilla flavored frozen custard mixed together with toasted marshmallow sauce, fudge sauce, graham crumb, and chopped chocolate pieces – topped with a graham cracker dipper.

The Shack Attack Concrete: Chocolate frozen custard that’s been blended with brownies, fudge sauce, chocolate chunks, and cocoa nibs from Chocosol.

In addition to the new shakes and food items, there are also some alcoholic beverages customers can enjoy.

Regional beer and wine selections including “ShackMeister Ale” brewed by Bellwoods Brewery on Ossington and Shack Red and Shack White vinted by Rosewood Winery in Niagara will be on the new menu.

Shake Shake isn’t the only fast-food restaurant making waves. Back in April, McDonald’s revealed it would be bringing out their spiciest burger yet, but it’s super exclusive.