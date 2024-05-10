Shake Shack launches new Strawberry Frosted Donut Shake and full Summer lineup

Shake Shack will be giving customers an early taste of summer with their new lineup, including a mouth-watering Strawberry Frosted Donut Shake.

The milkshake chain has proven to be extremely popular throughout the course of 2024, going viral back in April after giving all customers a free chicken sandwich every Sunday throughout the month.

Now, they’re set to make waves once more with the release of their anticipated summer menu. The menu is currently available for purchase, but will only be out for a limited time, so make sure to make a visit to avoid missing out.

The new beverages include:

Article continues after ad

Strawberry Frosted Donut Shake : Donut frozen custard hand-spun with rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, real strawberry frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

: Donut frozen custard hand-spun with rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, real strawberry frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Chocolate Salted Caramel Shake : Chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with salted caramel and chocolate brownie batter topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sauce

: Chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with salted caramel and chocolate brownie batter topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sauce Peaches and Cream Shake: Vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with real peach, topped with whipped cream.

Flickr

These will retail at $6.79 apiece, but bear in mind that this number might alter slightly depending on location.

While Shake Shack does not have a rewards app to sign up to, they do have a Shack App that holds exclusive promotions that pop up from time to time, so it’s always good to be on the lookout.

Article continues after ad

Starbucks have also been making headlines in May, after they confirmed the release of four new beverages – Summer Berry Starbucks Refresher, Summer Berry Lemonade Refresher, Summer Skies Refresher, and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew.

These are all currently available for purchase, along with their Orange Cream Cake Pop (which tastes like an orange creamsicle) and a Pineapple Cloud cake.

Article continues after ad

According to the Starbucks website, app users will be getting exclusive deals all throughout May to celebrate the launch of their new menu. To cash in these deals, simply sign up on the Starbucks app and become a member.