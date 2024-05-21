How to get free McDonald’s nuggets in May

McDonald’s has been particularly generous this May, first with the announcement of its free fries deal with Grubhub, which allowed customers to pick up a portion of free fries with every single purchase for an entire week.

Now, the chain will be giving out a 6-piece nugget box in May, free of charge. All you have to do to claim the deal is to download the McDonald’s app. Here, you will be prompted to enter your registration details.

You can then score your free nuggets without having to make any additional purchase. This free nugget deal will take place exclusively on May 22.

Wikimedia Commons McDonald’s customers have plenty to look forward to with their ‘new and improved’ burgers

With the rising costs of fast food prices in the US, McDonald’s is trying to help customers to save money. It is currently rumored to be releasing a $5 value box – though we’re not yet sure what it will consist of.

It is also making some major changes to its burgers throughout the course of 2024 with the ‘Best Burger Initiative,’ which promises juicer and more flavorful burgers.

“Early results were promising, with lifts across our core burger categories and improved customer satisfaction in both our taste and quality scores,” CFO, Ian Borden, said about the initiative.

“The progress we’ve made with our core burgers highlights what McDonald’s can achieve when we tap into the full power of our system size and scale.”

McDonald’s isn’t the only one rolling out great deals this May. Grubhub is also running something called ‘Deals for Dining Outdoors’ from May 27 – June 2. This includes freebies and discounts from some of your favourite chains, including Wendy’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Papa John’s, and Panera Bread.