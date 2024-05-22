Shake Shack Summer Menu 2024: New shakes, burgers and more

Shake Shack have unveiled their Summer Menu for 2024, and so far, it’s the most extensive dropped by any fast food chain this year.

Shake Shack’s new menu will be available starting May 24 and will run until early September, and there is a pretty impressive line-up for their fans.

It features two new burgers, two new fries, two new sauces, and three new shakes to top it all off.

Shake Shack The menu is BBQ themed.

The BBQ-heavy menu lineup looks like this:

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger – Double Angus beef patties with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Carolina BBQ Burger – Double Angus beef patties with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

BBQ crinkle cut fries – Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with BBQ seasoning and served with your choice of BBQ sauce—Shack BBQ or Carolina BBQ. Add cheese sauce to load them up.

Shack BBQ sauce – Classic BBQ sauce with that iconic smoky flavor.

Carolina Gold BBQ sauce – A southern take on BBQ sauce with a sweet, honey mustard tang.

Peaches & Cream shake – Vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with real peach, topped with whipped cream and orange sprinkles.

Strawberry Frosted Donut shake – Donut frozen custard hand-spun with rainbow sprinkles and topped with whipped cream, real strawberry frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

Chocolate Salted Caramel shake – Chocolate frozen custard hand-spun with salted caramel and chocolate brownie batter, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel sauce.

“I do not think BBQ gets enough street cred from the fine dining world,” says executive chef John Karangis. “The way they balance flavors . . . the acidity and the brightness . . . whether it is pickles on the side or something spicy or sweet . . . we were very inspired by that.”

If this menu has made your mouth water already, you don’t have to wait until the launch date. If you sign up on the Shake Shack app, you’ll get exclusive early access to this menu from Wednesday, May 22.

Shake Shack Shake Shacks shake’s use frozen custard for extra creaminess.

Shake Shack have some deals available to celebrate the new launch too. Every Friday in May, you can a free portion of fries if you spend more than $10. All you have to do is use code FRYDAY on their app or website. If you’re a fry fanatic, Wendy’s is running a similar deal, too.

And, if you want to try one of those new shakes, every day until May 26 you can get a free shake (any flavor, any size) between 2-5pm if you spend more than $10. This is for collection only and can be redeemed through their app or website using code FAVESHAKE.

Shake Shack aren’t the only ones boasting a new menu to celebrate the summer months: Starbucks officially released theirs, and Chick-fil-A had theirs leaked.