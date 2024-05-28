Wendy’s giving away Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent: Here’s how to get it

Wendy’s is giving away an amazing deal that customers can get their hands on – a classic Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for only 1 cent, and we’ve got all the details.

May 28 marks a very exciting occasion for fast food lovers – National Burger Day. To celebrate, Wendy’s, known for its classic burger offerings, is giving away a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for the low cost of 1 cent – and it really couldn’t be easier to get.

The new deal will run from May 28, through until June 2, and will be available with any purchase. In order to redeem the free burger, all you need to do is download the Wendy’s app.

Upon downloading, you’ll be prompted to enter your registration details, then upon checking out on your order, the burger will be available to claim.

Wendy’s Wendy’s are also giving away free fries every single Friday

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger features a fresh beef patty, applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a toasted bun.

Wendy’s suggests pairing the burger with one of their classic Frosties, and a portion of hot and crispy fries.

Fortunately, this isn’t the only deal that Wendy’s is running at the moment. In select Wendy’s locations across the US, customers can pick up a $3 value breakfast box, which includes their new Sausage Breakfast Burrito.

The new burrito features a sausage patty, fresh-cracked eggs, seasoned potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce, wrapped up in a soft flour tortilla.

As well as this, Wendy’s is also giving away free fries every single Friday for the whole of 2024. Again, to redeem your free fries all you have to do is follow the steps above and sign up to the Wendy’s rewards app, then you can order via mobile or in-store by loading the offer onto your card, and then scanning it at the register.