How to get a free Jack In The Box burger for National Burger Day

In honor of National Burger Day, Jack In The Box is treating customers to a brand new deal that allows you to claim a free burger, and here’s how to get it.

Jack In The Box has been providing customers with a ton of treats throughout the course of May. The start of the month saw the company’s CEO celebrating his birthday, and as a result, the brand handed out a week full of freebies.

Now, in celebration of National Burger Day, Jack In The Box is handing out a Jumbo Burger to customers. This offer will take place on May 28.

Wendy’s Wendy’s is also partaking in National Burger Day

Their Jumbo Burger consists of a beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, chopped onions, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a sesame seed bun.

But how do you cash in on the deal? It really couldn’t be simpler. To claim your free burger, all you have to do is download the Jack In The Box app. After you’ve done this, you’ll then be prompted to enter a few registration details, and voila! You’re set.

All that’s left to do is choose an item from the app that totals in value to $1 or more. The free burger offer will then be handed to you.

Jack In The Box isn’t the only fast food chain handing out free items in tandem with National Burger Day. Wendy’s is also giving away a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for only 1 cent.

Wendys’ offer will run for a total of six days, and just like Jack In The Box, orders must be made via the company’s app, rather than simply ordering in-store or an external food delivery service.