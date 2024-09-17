McDonalds leak reveals fan-favorite item finally set to return for UK fans

A fan-favorite menu item has been leaked to make a return at McDonald’s stores across the UK, but you won’t have long to get it.

Whenever McDonald’s decides to change its menu, fans from across the globe can get a bit envious. That has been true in the UK as the McDonalds menu has been in constant flux over the last few months.

The popular McChicken Sharebox, Double Big Mac with Bacon, and McCrispy Barecbque Smokehouse have all disappeared to make way for the likes of the return of the Chicken Big Mac, Philly Cheese Stack, and Mozzarella Dippers.

Article continues after ad

However, they aren’t the only fan-favorites making a return. According to a leaked menu that TikToker New Food Spotter UK highlighted, the McRib will be back on menus from October 16.

As per the TikToker’s short video, the McRib is set to return for around five weeks, so it’ll be on menus until late November.

Article continues after ad

Yet, the news that the McRib is set to return has split fans. “Waited so long for this,” one commented. “Can’t wait for the McRib! Just need the Chicken Legend now too,” another said.

Article continues after ad

“Absolutely vile! This still gives me nightmares,” one less-than-excited viewer added. “Why does everyone rave about this stupid food item? It doesn’t even look that good what the hell,” another said.

“Scrap the entire menu and bring those bloody bagels back to the breakfast menu,” another viewer said.

Other viewers noted that the return of the McRib has been teased a few times but it hasn’t happened yet. However, New Food Spotter UK has been, well, spot on when it comes to McDonalds menu changes in the past.

Article continues after ad

The McRib has undergone a “farewell tour” in the US in the past. However, it is also rumored to make another return in late 2024.