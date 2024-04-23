Subway launches ‘Global’ menu with internationally inspired sandwiches

Subway is ready and set to satisfy taste buds, as they’ve just launched their ‘Globally Inspired’ menu, which features five new sandwiches. However, you won’t get them everywhere.

Each sandwich in the Subway collection is totally unique and will provide customers with a diverse sandwich experience. This new menu is exclusive to Canada and features in stores across the nation as of April 22.

The new sandwiches will be available for purchase online, via the app, and in-store. In addition to the new menu, customers can also take part in Subway’s Global Status contest. This competition gives one winner a $10,000 travel gift certificate, along with 1 million Subway MVP Rewards points.

Article continues after ad

Subway

These five new sandwiches are:

Tandoori Twist: A bold Tandoori-spiced pork cutlet with Monterey cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato, banana peppers, and crispy onions, topped with a vibrant Tandoori-spiced sauce.

Cuban Crunch: A flavorful twist on the classic Cubano sandwich, featuring deli-style ham, porchetta made with Canadian farm-raised pork, habanero cheese, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, Cuban-style sauce, and tangy mustard.

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken: Rotisserie-style chicken drenched in Nashville-style hot sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy onions, habanero jack cheese, and Peppercorn Ranch dressing.

Chimichurri Steak & Cheese: Thinly shaved tender steak atop spinach, green pepper, red onion, tomatoes, melted cheese, and zesty Chimichurri sauce.

Little Sicily: Capicola, pepperoni, fresh veggies, mozzarella, garlic aioli, house sandwich sauce, and parmesan cheese on Italian Herb and Cheese bread.

Shawarma Chicken Rice Bowl: Juicy rotisserie-style chicken seasoned with Shawarma spices on a bed of wild rice blend, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, pickles, crispy onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, tahini, and hot sauce for that extra kick.

This isn’t the first time Subway has wowed people with adventurous releases. Last year, the brand made waves after it introduced its footlong dessert series, kicking off with its cookies.

Then, they followed up with their Footlong Sidekicks, which included a Footlong Churro, and a Footlong Pretzel.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, the chain released its Footlong Cheesy Dippers. They are still currently in the test phase but are soon set to roll out across the nation.