EntertainmentFood

Jack In The Box team up with Ice Cube for new Munchie Meal featuring beloved discontinued item

Lauren Lewis
Jack In The Box Ice Cube collabJack In The Box

Jack In The Box are collaborating with iconic rapper Ice Cube to release a brand new meal box, featuring a discontinued fan-favorite.

Jack In The Box really drew customers in throughout the course of May, when it revealed it would be giving out a whole week of free food to celebrate their CEO’s birthday. 

Now, they’re tempting us again, as they announced they’d be teaming up with rapper Ice Cube, 16 years after Ice Cube’s hit song “Jack N The Box” made its debut. 

Ice Munch Meal BoxJack In The Box
The new Ice Much Meal Box released by Jack In The Box

The new Ice Cube Munchie Meal will be priced at $12, and will be available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide from June 3 to June 24 – so make sure to get it while it lasts. 

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the new release however, is that the Munchie Meal features the return of one of Jack In The Box’ most popular discontinued items – The Chick N Tater Melt. 

Chick-n-Tater MeltJack In The Box

2023 saw the removal of the Chick-N-Tater melt from menus, much to the chagrin of customers across the nation. There was even a petition made to bring the item back. 

The Ice Cube Munchie Meal includes: 

  • Chick N Tater Melt: A croissant sandwich packed with a fried chicken patty, shredded cheddar cheese, Swiss-style cheese, bacon, white cheese sauce, ranch dressing, and a hash brown.
  • Sides: One taco, seasoned curly fries, and mini churros.
  • Drink: A small Sprite.

Jack In The Box isn’t the only fast food restaurant to bring out a new meal box. This May, Pizza hut revealed their exclusive My Hut Box, allowing you to grab your favorite items for cheap. 

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Jack in the box new menu
Food
Jack in the Box reveal fan-favorite menu item returns in big shake-up
Maddy Kinkead
Jack In The Box
Food
How to get free Jack In The Box food in December
Lauren Lewis
Jack in the box new pineapple range
Food
Jack in the Box launches ‘Pineapple Express’ range for 4/20
Maddy Kinkead
Chick fil a new burger and milkshake.
Food
Chick-fil-A’s 2024 Summer menu leaked with two new items revealed
Maddy Kinkead

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.