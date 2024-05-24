Jack In The Box team up with Ice Cube for new Munchie Meal featuring beloved discontinued item

Jack In The Box are collaborating with iconic rapper Ice Cube to release a brand new meal box, featuring a discontinued fan-favorite.

Jack In The Box really drew customers in throughout the course of May, when it revealed it would be giving out a whole week of free food to celebrate their CEO’s birthday.

Now, they’re tempting us again, as they announced they’d be teaming up with rapper Ice Cube, 16 years after Ice Cube’s hit song “Jack N The Box” made its debut.

Jack In The Box The new Ice Much Meal Box released by Jack In The Box

The new Ice Cube Munchie Meal will be priced at $12, and will be available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide from June 3 to June 24 – so make sure to get it while it lasts.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the new release however, is that the Munchie Meal features the return of one of Jack In The Box’ most popular discontinued items – The Chick N Tater Melt.

2023 saw the removal of the Chick-N-Tater melt from menus, much to the chagrin of customers across the nation. There was even a petition made to bring the item back.

The Ice Cube Munchie Meal includes:

Chick N Tater Melt: A croissant sandwich packed with a fried chicken patty, shredded cheddar cheese, Swiss-style cheese, bacon, white cheese sauce, ranch dressing, and a hash brown.

Sides: One taco, seasoned curly fries, and mini churros.

Drink: A small Sprite.

Jack In The Box isn’t the only fast food restaurant to bring out a new meal box. This May, Pizza hut revealed their exclusive My Hut Box, allowing you to grab your favorite items for cheap.