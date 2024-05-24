Burger King goes head-to-head with McDonalds with $5 meal deal “before they do”

Burger King is the next fast food giant set to bring out its own value meal deal – and it might arrive sooner than you think in a bid to launch before McDonalds.

As a result of the rising costs of day-to-day living, many fast food chains have seen diners opting to eat at home instead of grabbing takeout. Fast food markets have subsequently had to work harder to attract customers with higher-stakes promotions.

McDonald’s is ready and set to offer a meal deal at the low price of $5. We’re not sure yet what it will consist of, but it’s set to “attract inflation-hit customers.”

Article continues after ad

Following suit, Burger King is planning to bring out their own $5 meal deal, and it might arrive sooner than the one planned by McDonald’s.

Burger King Burger King’s new meal deal will include a choice of three sandwiches

According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, Burger King stated: “Regardless of their plans, we are moving full speed ahead with our own plans to launch our own $5 value meal before they do — and run it for several months,” signed by the chain’s US and Canada President Tom Curtis.

Article continues after ad

In terms of what the new meal deal will look like, customers will have the choice of one of three sandwiches, along with nuggets, fries and a drink. The decision to bring out the new meal was signed back in April.

Article continues after ad

We’ve seen a plethora of other value meals released throughout the course of May, the most recent being My Hut Box from Pizza Hut, which allows customers to get a personalized meal for a bargain.

Wendy’s has also brought out its $3 English muffin breakfast deal. Customers can choose from a bacon, egg & cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg & cheese English muffin, served with small seasoned potatoes for $3.

If you’re looking for more value fast food options – there are a bunch of deals running on Memorial Day weekend from some of your favorite chains.