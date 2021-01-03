 Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul exhibition - Dexerto
Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul exhibition

Published: 3/Jan/2021 19:31

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather
YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is still fresh off of his 2nd round victory over Nate Robinson — but while his next opponent has yet to be revealed, it seems that he’s already got a potential candidate in mind.

Jake’s unexpected win over Robinson was quickly overshadowed by yet another internet-shattering development after older brother Logan Paul announced that he would be boxing 50-0 champ, Floyd Mayweather, in February 2021.

Since then, Jake has been calling out every high-profile fighter in the scene for a chance at scoring an equally jaw-dropping match — including his own brother’s upcoming opponent.

On January 2, Logan Paul tweeted that he hopes to take on Avengers star Chris Hemsworth in the ring one day, a similar statement to another post he made in February 2019: “I’ll fight him after Mayweather.”

 

However, Jake wasn’t going to let his older brother’s shine go unchecked, and replied to his post with an equally surprising take regarding his future endeavors in the sport of boxing: “And then I’ll fight Mayweather.”

Jake’s statement comes in wake of his particularly scathing thoughts regarding Logan’s forthcoming fight with Mayweather, where he called his older brother a “fake fighter” and claimed the bout was “just for clout” and “bad for the sport.”

 

Mayweather himself has yet to respond to Jake’s callout, but this is far from the first time the star has boasted about taking on high-profile fighters after he called out the likes of Dillon Danis, Ben Askren and even Conor McGregor, although nothing has yet come of these challenges.

As mentioned above, Logan has expressed a desire to throw down with Hemsworth in the past, claiming that it would “probably be an even match” after the actor joked that he was only as good as the green screen made him.

Considering his ability to score a boxing match with the likes of Mayweather, there’s no telling what Logan will pull off next — although we’re still unsure if Mayweather will be interested in throwing down with his younger brother just yet.

Tana Mongeau roasts Bella Thorne’s “horrible” diss track about her

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:56

by Georgina Smith
Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne in side by side images
After Bella Thorne released a diss track about YouTube star and ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, the social media star has roasted the song with her friends in a new YouTube video.

When Bella and Tana announced their breakup back in February of 2019, everything seemed relatively amicable, with Tana saying that she would “love her forever” and that there’s “no negativity at all.”

However, since then, the relationship between the pair seems to have worsened, as has been revealed through various remarks the pair have made about each other over the years.

In December of 2020 Bella dropped a diss track about Tana entitled ‘SFB’ which stands for ‘Stupid F***ing B**ch’ in which she criticizes Tana for a variety of things, saying, “you wanted me for clout, and I should’ve thrown you out.”

Tana initially shaded the track on Twitter when it was released, writing, “imagine taking the time to write, direct, and fund an entire song about me called stupid f***ing b**ch and also being Bella Thorne smh.” The two stars also exchanged shade via a series of TikTok duets featuring the song.

But now in true Tana Mongeau fashion, she has uploaded a video to YouTube featuring three of her friends who also revealed they have beef with Bella, with all of them roasting the music video together.

Tana was taken aback when she noticed that one of the actors from her music video for the song Facetime also featured in Bella’s track, sitting around a campfire with the other cast members.

She also roasted Bella’s makeup, saying, “I love the Coachella glam, girl” and, “I don’t think she’s ever let a makeup artist help her out.” On top of that she made fun of the confusing blend of genres, joking “is this on PopThis or Rap Caviar? Or none of it?”

People in the comments seemed invested in the full Tana and Bella story, writing “Tana, we don’t f***ing care if the Bella storytime will take days, we still gonna watch it,” and “I’m so invested.”

It’s likely that there’s more beef to come from the two stars, and it’s safe to say thanks to Tana’s new video that people have become more invested than ever.