Jake Paul wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul exhibition - Dexerto

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul is still fresh off of his 2nd round victory over Nate Robinson — but while his next opponent has yet to be revealed, it seems that he’s already got a potential candidate in mind.

Jake’s unexpected win over Robinson was quickly overshadowed by yet another internet-shattering development after older brother Logan Paul announced that he would be boxing 50-0 champ, Floyd Mayweather, in February 2021.

Since then, Jake has been calling out every high-profile fighter in the scene for a chance at scoring an equally jaw-dropping match — including his own brother’s upcoming opponent.

On January 2, Logan Paul tweeted that he hopes to take on Avengers star Chris Hemsworth in the ring one day, a similar statement to another post he made in February 2019: “I’ll fight him after Mayweather.”

However, Jake wasn’t going to let his older brother’s shine go unchecked, and replied to his post with an equally surprising take regarding his future endeavors in the sport of boxing: “And then I’ll fight Mayweather.”

Jake’s statement comes in wake of his particularly scathing thoughts regarding Logan’s forthcoming fight with Mayweather, where he called his older brother a “fake fighter” and claimed the bout was “just for clout” and “bad for the sport.”

And then I’ll fight mayweather https://t.co/WdoFTCBvCZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2021

Mayweather himself has yet to respond to Jake’s callout, but this is far from the first time the star has boasted about taking on high-profile fighters after he called out the likes of Dillon Danis, Ben Askren and even Conor McGregor, although nothing has yet come of these challenges.

As mentioned above, Logan has expressed a desire to throw down with Hemsworth in the past, claiming that it would “probably be an even match” after the actor joked that he was only as good as the green screen made him.

Considering his ability to score a boxing match with the likes of Mayweather, there’s no telling what Logan will pull off next — although we’re still unsure if Mayweather will be interested in throwing down with his younger brother just yet.