Fans of Action Bronson and Joe Rogan agreed they need a whole YouTube channel dedicated to their workout together at Joe’s studio gym in Austin, TX.

In an episode of Action Bronson’s ‘F*ck, That’s Delicious,’ posted to YouTube on July 15, he was joined by podcaster and gym guru, Joe Rogan.

While Action’s show focuses on the best foods around the world, this segment was shot in Joe’s gym in Austin, TX, where the duo worked out together.

Joe’s gym is located inside his Austin studio where he films his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast. The facility is 14,000 square feet, and it has both a sauna and cold plunge area.

During their session, Joe led Action through multiple reps that had him sweating from head to toe. He also encouraged him to stay on the right path health-wise.

“Once you’re on the path, then you feel the momentum,” Joe said. “Once you start something, you get a habit.”

He added that after six months of “trusting the process,” Action would begin to see results that he’d want to see physically.

Though Action is known for his heavy weight, he said he’s been inspired to workout since he was 13 years old after seeing “juiceheads” in the gym.

“My goal was to be shredded before 40,” he told Joe, who then reassured him that his age doesn’t matter, only the food he puts into his body.

However, Action admitted that he eats like “garbage,” as he typically indulges in big portions and a lot of carbs.

Viewers of the viral encounter reacted in the comments by agreeing that their workout segment should be a “regular series.”

“I can’t describe how much I like this video, Action and Joe training together is so epic,” another added.

While their workout has fans reeling, they might be in luck for a Part 2 video of their time together, as Action made it clear that the clip released to YouTube on July 15 was only “Part 1.”

