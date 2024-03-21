Why is the FFXIV community torn over new Xbox launch? Controversy explained

FFXIV players across the board have voiced their concerns about the requirements imposed on Xbox players, including a Game Pass subscription, and a separate digital currency. But why is it all so controversial? We take a closer look at what’s making the player base uneasy.

Final Fantasy XIV is expanding its crossplay capabilities to include Xbox players from March 21. While the award-winning MMO finally landing on the Microsoft console is cause for celebration, there are some aspects of the launch which has the player base feeling torn.

Alongside the Xbox launch are two additional requirements, players need to have an active Game Pass subscription, and they’ll need to use a new Xbox only digital currency — FFXIV coins. This has led to a great deal of controversy. Let’s break it all down.

How is playing FFXIV on Xbox different from PC or PlayStation?

Square Enix While FFXIV’s crossplay capabilities have increased, all isn’t equal on every platform.

According to the official announcement “Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) is required to play.” This means Xbox players will need to pay a Game Pass sub, as well as their monthly FFXIV subscription.

This contrasts with PC and PS versions of the game. For example, a PS Plus membership isn’t a requirement for those playing FFXIV on PlayStation consoles. Likewise, those who’ve chosen to use the Steam platform to purchase their copy of FFXIV aren’t required to purchase any additional subscription from Valve.

In addition to the Game Pass requirement, Xbox players will also be required to use a new in-game currency — FFXIV Coins.

Square Enix’s official announcement states payments for players on the Xbox Series X|S “will be handled using FFXIV Coins only.” Meanwhile, players on PC or PlayStation are free to make purchases using the web-based storefront and their credit card, without the need for purchasing an additional digital currency.

What makes the FFXIV Xbox requirements so controversial?

Square Enix The player base at large feels the requirements for Xbox players are unfair.

While these two changes don’t affect the actual gameplay in any way, they are conditions that only exist for Xbox players.

And that’s what’s got the community so frustrated. The community at large feels forcing Xbox players to purchase a Game Pass sub and a virtual currency is an unfair burden.

There are a number of reasons for this. Most notably, Xbox players won’t be using any Microsoft servers to play FFXIV. They’ll be playing on servers owned by Square Enix, like the rest of the player base.

The new Xbox-only currency, FFXIV Coins, also seems like a strange move to the community.

While players who purchased their game through Steam have always had the option to pay for purchases at checkout with money in their Steam Wallet, they still used the same Mogstation storefront as standalone PC players and PlayStation players.

However, Xbox players will be forced to make all of their transactions via FFXIV Coins. For many fans, this appears to be a needless extra step to purchase cosmetic items or game time.

Are these requirements unique to FFXIV on Xbox?

Square Enix PC and PlayStation players have voiced their concerns about the policies on behalf of Xbox users.

The complaints haven’t just come from Xbox players either, in fact, many of the loudest critics on social media have been PC and PlayStation players — neither of whom are directly affected by the requirements at all. This camaraderie across platforms isn’t unusual for FFXIV, which has a reputation for having a friendly and considerate player base. But it’s prompted thanks from the Xbox branch of the community.

But can criticism of the policy really do anything to change it?

Although the requirements might seem like a shock to players from other platforms, they’re part and parcel of the Microsoft ecosystem. And they’re certainly not unique to FFXIV.

In fact, almost twenty years ago, when Final Fantasy XI made its debut on the Xbox 360, players needed a Silver or Gold Xbox Live subscription active to play.

Previously, an active Gold Xbox Live sub was a requirement to play multiplayer games like Borderlands and Elder Scrolls Online too. And seeing as Xbox Live Gold was rebranded into Game Pass Core in September 2023, it’s not surprising that Microsoft’s attitude toward multiplayer games remains the same.

This means it’s unlikely community sentiment will sway the policy anytime soon.