Final Fantasy XIV dev Yoshi-P reveals “positive” talks over Xbox port

FFXIV for Xbox Series X|S is still a possibility according to game director Naoki Yoshida, with talks with Microsoft ‘positive’.

Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P, is still confident that FFXIV could come to Xbox consoles in the future, reporting that his talks with Microsoft have been “positive”. FFXIV has been available on PlayStation consoles since a Realm Reborn released on PS3 and PC in 2013.

Many Xbox owners have hoped the MMO would be available on their consoles one day. But talks between Microsoft and FFXIV devs Square-Enix have been stop-start since the days of the Xbox 360. However, the success of the MMO and the Xbox Series X|S consoles has renewed fans’ hope.

Yoshi-P reveals ‘positive’ discussions with Microsoft over FFXIV Xbox port

In an interview with Easy Allies, Yoshi P said, “we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our discussions are going in a positive-like tone. I don’t want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players.”

This is especially positive news for those who’ve waited for FFXIV for three separate console generations. Final Fantasy XIV is also experiencing a huge resurgence and boasts over 24 million players worldwide.

Square Enix has also confirmed that the MMO is the most profitable title in the whole Final Fantasy series and the company is likely to want to keep that momentum going. Releasing to a new audience on Xbox consoles would be a great way to achieve this.

Switch owners are also hopeful that the game will eventually come to Nintendo’s handheld hybrid. This is also something Yoshi-P is hopeful of but didn’t shed any light on this during his interview.

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker releases on November 23, 2001.