Dawntrail has introduced many new dungeons and trials to complete in Final Fantasy XIV. This includes the two bonus level 100 dungeons that can only be unlocked after the main story is finished; here’s how to do just that.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail gave the player base more dungeons and trials to explore and complete in the new expansion. From six new story dungeons, as well as three trials, there are also two new bonus dungeons available after you complete the main story.

These dungeons offer bonus level 100 gear, a side story, and even more challenging fights for players to undertake. If you’d like to unlock them, we’ve got you covered.

FFXIV Dawntrail: How to unlock bonus level 100 dungeons

To unlock the level 100 bonus dungeons Straysborough Deadwalk and Tender Valley, you must accept the quests “Something Stray in the Neighborhood” and “It Belongs in a Museum”.

These two quests unlock their prospective dungeons and can be picked up in Solution Nine and Tulliyollal. Completing the quests is also pretty easy, as completing the dungeon is part of it.

Square Enix You can pick up the quest for one of the bonus level 100 dungeons in Tulliyollal.

It’ll have you speak to some NPCs and travel around the zone, eventually unlocking the dungeon and asking you to complete it. Each dungeon has three bosses in total, spread out between various mob packs. It’s worth noting that these dungeons are a little bit harder than the story ones, so be prepared for a fight.

Once you complete the dungeon, you can turn in the quest for experience and Gil. Completing both dungeons will also unlock Duty Roulette: Expert, which is a great way to pick up Tomestones of Aesthetics to better gear your classes for the upcoming raid series the Arcadion.