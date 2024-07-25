Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail introduced a tonne of new items into the MMORPG, including a rather fashionable accessory to keep you dry from the rain. Here’s how to get the Neon Parasol.

Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV has brought a heap of new content for players to progress through. Whether that be the new main scenario questline, the two new jobs of Viper and Pictomancer, or the several dungeons, raids, and trials to undertake.

Of course, once you finish the main story that’s not all there is to do. With new level 100 dungeons, other jobs to level up, and new items to collect and gather to keep you continuously adventuring in Eorzea.

The Neon Parasol is yet another fantastic cosmetic item that is bound to have eyes turn when you’re running through the main cities. That, and it’s handy for keeping your Warrior of Light nice and dry when it’s storming down. Here’s how to get the Neon Parasol in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: how to get the Neon Parasol

The Neon Parasol can be purchased for 500 Bicolor Gemstones at the Gemstone Traders in Tulliyollal or Solution Nine. Bicolor Gemstones can be earned by completing FATEs in both Dawntrail and Endwalker zones, with about 20 being the average amount you receive.

The Gemstone Traders in these zones however can only be unlocked once you’ve reached the max shared FATE rank in all six Dawntrail zones. This requires completing 66 FATEs in each respective zone, which can take quite some time.

You can also receive bonus Gemstones by completing bonus FATEs, indicated by a little arrow on the top left of their icon, or by gaining the Twist of Fate buff which can be acquired by killing the Forlorn Maiden that can randomly spawn during a FATE.