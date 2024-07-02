Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Hunts explained: New zones, rewards, more

Dawntrail introduced a bunch of new Hunts to take part in Final Fantasy XIV, here’s what you need to know about the events, including rewards, currency, and much more.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has finally arrived on the live servers. The new expansion brings a tonne of new content to the MMO, including a new MSQ, new zones, new classes, and much more.

Like the expansions before it, Dawntrail has also brought in updates to older systems, like Hunts, which have new rewards, as well as new monsters and elite marks to chase after.

Looking to get more information about the new Hunt content in Dawntrail? We’ve got you covered.

What are Hunts in Final Fantasy XIV?

Hunts are a system in Final Fantasy XIV that allows players to hunt for unique and rare monster spawns throughout the zones. These mobs are stronger than usual and can require a party to take down at times.

Doing so will reward you with experience and currency, which can then be exchanged for various rewards and items at vendors.

Dawntrail Hunt changes in FFXIV

Dawntrail introduces six new zones for players to explore, as such there are a bunch of new monsters and elite marks to hunt down. As usual, these come in the form of beginner, intermediate, advanced, and elite Dawn Hunt bills.

These can be accepted from the Hunt Board in Tulliyollal.

Square Enix The Hunt Board can be found in Tulliyollal.

How to unlock Hunts in FFXIV Dawntrail

Unlocking Hunts in Dawntrail requires you to complete the quests given by Bol Ogaw in Tulliyollal. These quests will help you slowly unlock more and more difficult hunts, meaning you’ll need to level alongside the quests to gain access to the higher-level hunts.

FFXIV Dawntrail Hunt currency and rewards

Slaying marks in Dawntrail areas will award players with Sacks of Nuts, which can be spent at the Dawn Hunt Vendor in Tulliyollal. This vendor sells a variety of rewards including the Bluecoat Cat minion, the Automatoise mount, and a new Barding.

Square Enix Hunt Rewards can include things like materia, minions, and other cosmetics like mounts.

FFXIV Dawntrail Hunt trains explained

For the more difficult hunt marks, many FFXIV players use what is called a Hunt train. This is a player-made event where someone scouts out hunts across all of an expansion, and eventually leads a group of players around to slay them all. This way everyone can participate and also reap the rewards.

Hunt trains can often be found in Party Finder, or alternatively, Discord servers like Faloop.