How to get Neo Kingdom gear in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail has introduced a tonne of new content into Final Fantasy XIV, some of which include fancy new gear that you can grab for yourself. Here’s how to get the Neo Kingdom gear in the new expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has brought a heap of new things to the game. Whether that be the new story, the new zones and land of Tural, or even the plentiful dungeons and trials to overcome, there are a lot of things to do in the game at the moment.

Especially with the new Arcadion raids and its Savage difficulty being released soon, players are gearing up by completing Extreme trials and collecting Neo Kingdom equipment.

Want to get some of the gear for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get Neo Kingdom gear

Neo Kingdom gear can be purchased with Tomestones of Aesthetics from the gear vendor Zircon in Solution Nine (X: 8.6, Y: 13.5). Each item will have a slightly different price, with armor pieces like chest pieces costing a bit more at 410 Tomestones, while accessories only costing 180.

Square Enix Neo Kingdom gear can be purchased from Zircon in Solution Nine.

Similarly, you can also purchase Neo Kingdom weapons from the same vendor for 500 Tomestones, which is a 10-item level upgrade on the Artifact Gear you receive at level 99 for your class.

This can be a great option for those who have yet to complete the Extreme trials but want to get a bit more gear before heading into them.

It’s worth noting that Neo Kingdom gear is currently item level 700, making it the strongest armor you can get at the moment. However, gear from the Extremes is item level 710, making them slightly better. Eventually, Neo Kingdom gear can be augmented using items from the Savage raids, but this will only be available later down the line.