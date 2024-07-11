How to get the Mica Suit in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion brought a tonne of new glamor items perfect for any fashion-conscious Warrior of Light. Here’s how to get one of the rarer and more silly pieces of gear for yourself.

Dawntrail has been a pretty big deal for Final Fantasy XIV. The new expansion saw a tonne of new content being added to the game, including a new MSQ, two new jobs, new trials, and much much more.

The new expansion also saw heaps of new items being added to the game, perfect for the graphical update that also dropped with the expansion. One such item is the Mica Suit, here’s how to get it in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get the Mica Suit

The Mica Suit can be purchased from the miscellany vendor in Solution Nine for six Mica Magicog. Similarly, the accompanying Mica Head can also be grabbed from the same vendor for four Mica Magicog, costing 10 in total for the full outfit.

Article continues after ad

Mica Magicogs can only be obtained by completing the Mascot Murder special FATE in Living Memory. This FATE spawns in Mica the Magical Mu, a level 100 world boss that requires multiple parties of players to take down.

Getting a Gold participation in this FATE will reward you with six Mica Magicogs, enough to purchase the suit. However, if you want the head to go with it, you’ll need to complete the FATE twice.

Article continues after ad

Mascot Murder is a rare and pretty difficult FATE, so you’ll want to use resources like Faloop to be notified of when it spawns. Similarly, you’ll want to be in a party that hopefully has a job that can revive you, as Mica’s attacks can easily one-hit you if you aren’t level 100 and have good gear.

This is one of the two rare FATEs that arrived in Dawntrail, with the other rewarding you a nifty and adorable Capybara mount.