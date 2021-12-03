Yoshi-P shares game-changing advice for FFXIV players ahead of Endwalker release

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s highly anticipated Endwalker expansion is only days away, and director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida has some advice for avid FFXIV players.

As Final Fantasy XIV Online’s first chapter comes to a close with the release of FFXIV Endwalker, Scions from across Eorzea are gearing up to dive into the end of all days.

Some players have already been living out armageddon in with the highly coveted early access, but for many, December 7 marks the beginning of the game-changing fray.

In the run-up to Endwalker, FFXIV’s director and fan-favorite icon, Yoshi-P, has revealed two things that fans need to keep in mind as they explore the Eorzea they know and love all over again.

FFXIV director Yoshi-P’s advice for Endwalker

During a Japanese Twitch patch notes reading featuring Yoshi-P and Square Enix’s manager and producer, Toshio ‘Foxclon’ Murouchi, the beloved director gave fans a few tidbits of advice to bear in mind during their Endwalker adventures.

Firstly, he recommended that players don’t just stick to the main storyline, or MSQ quests. Advising players to do their specific role quests as these are coordinated with the base plot, he stresses the importance of these often sidelined assignments.

Secondly, he urges players to turn off the mount music as they play through the game. As with any MMORPG, mounts are critical for efficiently getting you from A to B. In Final Fantasy, they are often accompanied by their own special scores that play over the base music. Stressing that the team put a lot of effort into the game’s atmospheric soundtrack, he tells players to try muting the mount music on their first playthrough.

Players can toggle the music by typing “/mountbgm” in all chat.

As we get ready to cast the darkness back into the shadows, we’ll be sure to keep Yoshi-P’s advice in mind.

After all, he’s the true Warrior of Light, and his advice is unparalleled.