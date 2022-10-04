Amiibo reveals stunning Sephiroth Smash model ahead of FF7 Crisis Core REUNION

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

The new Sephiroth Amiibo has been revealed at Zurich Pop-Con in Switzerland, and the details of the model make it as beautiful as a resin figure or statuette. The announcement comes ahead of exciting Final Fantasy 7 game releases this year.

Fans have been collecting the unique Amiibo figures for years. Currently, they are used in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to tap in and train up fighters. This can be done by purchasing an Amiibo, and then registering it to a Switch console.

The most recent Amiibo release included Steve and Alex from Minecraft. These dropped for fans on September 9. Players were also able to purchase Min Min earlier this year.

However, the newest set of figures for 2022 has been revealed, and fans will be delighted to know that Final Fantasy 7’s antagonist Sephiroth has made the roster alongside Tekken fighter Kazuya Mishima.

Sephiroth and Kazuya revealed as Amiibos

In the Twitter post uploaded by AmiiboAlerts, fans can get a detailed look at the dangerous and terrifying villain. He sports his iconic SOLDIER armor, long sword, and single black wing. The details of the Amiibo are stunning, with Sephiroth’s hair fluttering in an imagined breeze.

While the reveal of the new Amiibo during Zurich Pop-Con is exciting, there are unfortunately no details surrounding the potential release date for Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth or Tekken’s Kazuya. However, it is possible players will learn more in the coming months.

Seeing Sephiroth in Amiibo form this year is particularly exciting for FF7 fans, as the news comes just months ahead of the FF7 Crisis Core REUNION release date on December 13, 2022. The story, which prominently features Sephiroth alongside Zack Fair and Cloud Strife, will finally be remastered and ported to the Nintendo Switch.

Because of this, picking up this stunning figure when it releases could be the perfect way to celebrate multiple in-game appearances at once.