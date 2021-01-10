ZwebackHD calls for FIFA 21 Matthew Hoppe card after Schalke heroics

ZwebackHD has called for EA SPORTS to add a card for Matthew Hoppe after his impressive performance for FC Schalke in the Bundesliga, which included a hat trick.
ZwebackHD might be one of the best professional FIFA players in the world, but he’s still a football fan like anyone else. However, the difference is that his opinions reach a wider audience and are more likely to make an impact.
Like many fans, he was awestruck with Matthew Hoppe’s stellar performance for FC Schalke in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old striker scored a hat trick against Hoffenheim and secured his team’s first win in 30 matches.
Matthew Hoppe has a lowly overall of 56 in FIFA 21, but his performance in real life suggests otherwise.
ZwebackHD believes that kind of performance deserves some accolades in FIFA 21. However, Matthew Hoppe doesn’t even have a card in Ultimate Team. ZwebackHD wants to change that, and he created a concept card on Twitter.
The post has been liked almost 3,000 times and sparked a discussion among fans and players. Almost everyone agrees with him in the comments. However, many are pessimistic about the likelihood of it happening, while others remain hopeful.
Still, at the very least, it’s gaining traction on social media. It’s only a matter of time before it’s brought to EA SPORTS’ attention. But whether they decide to give him a card or not is a different story.
Either way, ZwebackHD, and his fans have made a strong case for Matthew Hoppe. It will be interesting to see whether he chimes in on the issue himself, but he’s probably too busy preparing for his next game to notice!
EA Sports has released another trio of new ICON cards for FIFA 21 including one for legendary Brazilian midfielder Kaka, and we have all the info you need to unlock it quickly and without breaking the bank (too badly).
Kaka is widely considered one of the best Brazilian players of his generation, winning the Balloon d’Or in 2007, consecutive World Cups with Brazil in 2006 and 2010, along with plenty more accolades and awards.
You could write an entire article on his accomplishments alone, but that’s not why we’re here. We’re here for his brand new Prime ICON SBC that came out on January 9.
So, let’s take a look at the stats, requirements, solutions and how much it will set you back. There is also a 5-match loan version available too, so if you don’t want to go all-in right away we’ll go over that as well.
Kaka Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
In-game stats for Kaka’s Prime ICON card.
As you would expect from the highest level of ICON cards, Kaka is an absolute beast, coming in at 91 OVR, a four-point increase from his 87 Base Icon card. Shooting is jacked up to 86 from just 80, and Passing is now 88 up from 83.
Pace gets moved by three points up to 91, and Dribbling also sees a slight increase to 92 up from 90. If you’re looking for a top-tier Brazilian CAM, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Kaka Prime ICON SBC price & requirements
No surprise here, for a card with such a great stat line it also comes with a hefty price tag as well, ringing in at around 1.35 million to 1.78 million FUT Coins, depending on which platform you prefer to play on.
If you’ve played Ultimate Team at all you’ll know that this high price tag means a lot of requirements, and as we’ve seen from Prime Icons before there are nine separate ones to complete, but you do also get a pack reward for each one as well in addition to Kaka’s Prime ICON at the end.
The full list, along with the rewards are below:
Born Legend
Rare: Exactly 11
Player Level: Exactly Bronze
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Rare: Exactly 11
Player Level: Exactly Silver
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
Rossoneri
Number of players from Milan: Min 1
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 75
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Los Blancos
Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Jogo Bonito
Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 65
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86
Team Chemistry: Min 60
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 87
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Squad Rating: Min 88
Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Kaka Prime ICON SBC solutions
Now that that’s out of the way lets get into the cheapest solutions. To help you out, we have one cheap solution for each squad down below, and to make things even easier none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend solution
Rising Star
Top-notch
Rossoneri
Los Blancos
Jogo Bonito
League Legend
League Finesse
88-Rated Squad
Kaka Prime ICON 5-game loan requirements & solution
There is only one requirement for Kaka’s 5-game loan card, and it will cost you around 11,000 to 13,000 FUT Coins to complete depending on your platform.
If you’re not ready to take on the full SBC right away, this is a great way to try out the Brazilian player at a fraction of the price and effort. The requirements and solution are listed below:
Kaka [Loan]
Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
Rare: Min 5
Squad Rating: Min 81
Team Chemistry: Min 85
Number of players in the Squad: 11
Kaka [Loan] solution
If this seems like an overwhelming amount of work to pull off for just one card, don’t panic too much as you have two months until Saturday, March 6 to get them all done. You also have the same amount of time to do the Loan SBC. That won’t make it any cheaper, but you won’t have to rush yourself, at least.
As per usual, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest ICON SBCs and more FIFA 21 updates, and if you do unlock Kaka, let us know how he does for you with a clip of him in action!