Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY Countdown: Team of the Year start date, nominees, voting

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:21 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 16:32

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Team of the Year TOTY countdown
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, so, we’ve got some info on potential release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more. 

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed as we approach FUTMAS and the holiday period. Just like every year, FUTMAS will be a catalyst for some nice new cards, objectives, and content in general, but some fans will be looking past it pretty quickly too.

Why you might ask? Well, FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short. Not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the summer, this promo is all about the best players in the game. 

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, and in FIFA 20, it was actually tied at the hip with FUTMAS. So, will it be the same this year? Here’s what we know so far. 

Team of the Year always delivers in FIFA – and FIFA 20’s squad was insane.

When is TOTY in FIFA 21?

As noted FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes. 

Last year, those nominees were put into packs on December 13, and we aren’t too far away from that point now either. 

Ultimately, it will come down to EA, and when they decide to release their FUTMAS content. We’ve projected to start around Friday, December 11 in our hub – which can be found here. So, if that’s correct, nominees would be released a few days later. 

FIFA 21 TOTY nominee predictions

In terms of who might be in the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods – but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day. 

  • GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool
  • GK: Thibaut Coutois – Real Madrid
  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
  • LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich
  • LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
  • RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Thiago – Liverpool
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
  • CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • RW: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
  • LW: Neymar – PSG
  • LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
  • ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG
EA Sports
Liverpool’s Alisson Becker should be a shoe-in for TOTY.

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process should be pretty simple. EA will likely throw up a temporary webpage and you’ll be able to pick some players and make your vote. 

They could go a different route, too, incorporating certain players into the new FUT Community Events tab. So you might have to pick and side to try and get your favorite player into the TOTY lineup.

As we get closer and closer to the release of the nominees and eventual Team of the Year Cards, will update this post with any new information. 

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team is about to be blocked in some countries

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:02

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 jesus
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

It appears that EA SPORTS are preparing to block the popular FIFA 21 mode, Ultimate Team, in selected countries as a new error message appeared in the game files. 

On December 8, almost everybody in the FIFA community was hoping for a content drop of some sort.

Some suspected it may be a new Squad Building Challenge, or perhaps those elusive ICON Swaps, but ultimately, nothing arrived and players were left asking why.

Popular data miner FUT Watch did make a discovery, however, which could spell the end for some players depending on which country you’re playing in.

FIFA 21 ac milan
EA SPORTS
Ultimate Team might be blocked in some regions soon enough.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team block alert discovered

While Ultimate Team is still available to play in its original state across most of the regions where the game is available to buy, changes look to be on the cards.

The error alert found by FUT Watch simply says: “FIFA ULTIMATE TEAM is currently not accessible due to a demand from the authorities of your region.”

This discovery follows on from numerous lawsuits and complaints about the game potentially being classified as gambling in some regions. The latest, on December 1, actually accused the game of including technology for dictating matches as well.

The lawsuit stated: “Unbeknownst to most… EA utilizes technologies like ‘Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment’ and ‘Adaptive Difficulty.’ These technologies use heuristic prediction and intervention to dictate or even influence outcomes, thereby keeping gamers more engaged.”

This has since been vehemently denied by the developers. EA has defended their game’s use of loot boxes consistently, though it appears they are bracing themselves for some big changes in the near future – if this error code is anything to go by.

There has been no mention about potential regions having the mode adjusted for their players, though it appears we’re not far from finding out.