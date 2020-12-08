FIFA 21 TOTY Countdown: Team of the Year start date, nominees, voting

FIFA 21 Team of the Year will be here before you know it, so, we’ve got some info on potential release dates, new cards, and a whole lot more.

The FIFA 21 cycle is starting to get up to speed as we approach FUTMAS and the holiday period. Just like every year, FUTMAS will be a catalyst for some nice new cards, objectives, and content in general, but some fans will be looking past it pretty quickly too.

Why you might ask? Well, FUTMAS is typically the precursor for Team of the Year – or TOTY, for short. Not to be confused with Team of the Season, which releases in the summer, this promo is all about the best players in the game.

The promo typically produces some of the best, non-icon cards in FIFA, and in FIFA 20, it was actually tied at the hip with FUTMAS. So, will it be the same this year? Here’s what we know so far.

When is TOTY in FIFA 21?

As noted FIFA 20’s FUTMAS event held the key to TOTY cards in the form of nominees and voting. Fans got to vote for a squad of 11 players from a pool of 55 nominees – with EA tallying the votes.

Last year, those nominees were put into packs on December 13, and we aren’t too far away from that point now either.

Ultimately, it will come down to EA, and when they decide to release their FUTMAS content. We’ve projected to start around Friday, December 11 in our hub – which can be found here. So, if that’s correct, nominees would be released a few days later.

FIFA 21 TOTY nominee predictions

In terms of who might be in the side itself, it’s going to be some of the world’s best players, so it’s incredibly difficult to pick out a few predictions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar should all get nominee nods – but expect a few others as well.

Last year, the inclusions of Frenkie De Jong, Mathias De Ligt, and N’Golo Kante might have raised a few eyebrows, but that’s what players voted for at the end of the day.

GK: Alisson Becker – Liverpool

GK: Thibaut Coutois – Real Madrid

GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

GK: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

CB: Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

LB: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

RB/CDM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

CM: Thiago – Liverpool

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CM: Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona

RW: Mo Salah – Liverpool

LW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

LW: Neymar – PSG

LW: Heung Min-Son – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

How to vote for FIFA 21 TOTY

Just like last year, the voting process should be pretty simple. EA will likely throw up a temporary webpage and you’ll be able to pick some players and make your vote.

They could go a different route, too, incorporating certain players into the new FUT Community Events tab. So you might have to pick and side to try and get your favorite player into the TOTY lineup.

As we get closer and closer to the release of the nominees and eventual Team of the Year Cards, will update this post with any new information.

You can also let us know who you want to see given a nod for TOTY by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.