FIFA 21: 5 Team of the Year players nobody should pick

FIFA 21’s Team of the Year nominees represent some of the best players in the world, but among that TOTY list are some very questionable selections.

The nominees have been revealed by EA SPORTS and there are some difficult decisions to be made. Voting opened up on January 7 and with so many outstanding players this year, picking the best of the best is going to be no easy task.

We’ve already shown you our top 11 players for this year’s Team of the Year. As a part of that, Bruno Fernandes was one of the high profile names that didn’t make the cut, with Heung-Min Son being favored in our midfield.

Now, let’s run through five players we think nobody should vote for.

Steve Mandanda

Marseille’s captain and goalkeeper has certainly had a solid year in the French league. As of January 2020, his team is sitting fifth in the table and he’s only conceded 16 league goals so far this season.

However, TOTY is about finding the top player in every position and unfortunately, Mandanda falls short compared to the other candidates. With the likes of Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer being nominated, your vote is most-likely better spent elsewhere.

Jordan Amavi

The nominees for defenders in this year’s TOTY is stacked with an incredible amount of talent. From Sergio Ramos to Alphonso Davies, this leaves little room for players like Jordan Amav unfortunately.

Although the former Aston Villa left-back has made his mark on the Ligue 1 since moving to Marseille back in 2018, we don’t think he’s worthy of a vote in this year’s TOTY. The options ahead of him are far too strong, and Amavi’s base card – seen above – would need some serious work to be a part of the meta.

Dani Parejo

Villarreal CF’s man in the center has picked up a single goal and assist this season in La Liga. Although the team is place in a solid fifth position in the table, his performances are not quite worthy of the TOTY award.

There’s no denying Dani Parejo’s talent as a midfielder, but pit against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Joshua Kimmich, it’s hard to justify a vote for him this time.

Francesco Caputo

Competing for a TOTY place in the attacking position is always going to be extremely difficult. There are so many talented goalscorers spread across multiple leagues that you have to be at the top of your game to even stand a chance.

Unfortunately, Sassuolo’s Francesco Caputo doesn’t match up. With six goals and four assists in the Serie A this season, he’s not quite done enough to stand out from the crowd. The other forwards are world beaters and the same can’t be said about the Italian.

Joselu

Deportivo Alaves’s center-forward Joselu has made a shock appearance on the TOTY nominee’s list. The former Newcastle player has only managed to score two goals and contribute a single assist for his club this season, making him a questionable pick.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, and Erling Haaland all gunning for the award, Joselu shouldn’t even be in the conversation.

That rounds off our list of the five players nobody should vote for in this year’s TOTY. If you would like to weigh in on the debate, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK with your thoughts.