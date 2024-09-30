How to get free Pepsi rewards in EA FC 25

EA FC 25 players have the opportunity to earn free Ultimate Team rewards as part of the returning Pepsi promo, so here’s what’s on offer and how to redeem them.

There are plenty of ways to earn rewards in FC 25, whether it’s competing in Division Rivals or ticking off in-game objectives and SBCs. All of these require you to play matches or submit squads, but the devs occasionally offer out completely free items.

The EA FC 25 Pepsi promo does just that, so here’s how to claim your exclusive rewards.

How to redeem EA FC 25 Pepsi rewards

Purchase a promo bottle of Pepsi. Scan the QR code on the label. Head to the official Pepsi website. Follow the steps to link your EA FC 25 account. Redeem the code listed on the bottle. Claim your rewards in-game.

Every bottle of Pepsi with the EA FC 25 artwork on the label will contain a unique code. Once you’ve redeemed it on the official website and linked your accounts, the rewards will be waiting for you the next time you load into Ultimate Team.

If it works similarly to last year, there will be no limit on the number of times you can claim a code, so don’t be afraid to stock up.

EA SPORTS / Pepsi / Dexerto

When does Pepsi promo begin?

The EA FC 25 pepsi promo gets underway on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at which point the redeem page will go live. So, if you happen to find a bottle at your local store early, you’ll have to wait until this date to use the code.

Rewards

According to the marketing, you’ll be able to unlock free Pepsi-themed vanity items and 400 Season Points with every bottle. A blue and black striped kit has been confirmed, but it’s likely to also include Tifos and other cosmetics.

It also appears that you’ll have the chance of winning a PlayStation 5 console and copy of EA FC 25, as they are shown on the Pepsi site.

There will likely be even more opportunities to earn free EA FC 25 rewards as part of in-game promos, including Road to the Knockouts and Total Rush.