FIFA 22 players already noticing big changes to FUT Heroes

EA SPORTS have dropped some very interesting FIFA 22 FUT Heroes information in the run-up to the game’s release, and players can’t help but notice the changes between reveals.

For those who don’t know, these Hero cards are a new set of throwback players – similar to FUT ICONs, which allows you to play with some of the great footballers of the past.

Included in the list are Diego Milito, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and many other cult heroes of the game. What we know so far is that these FUT Heroes will be included at launch, with some managing to snag one in pre-orders.

Advertisement

However, there are still question marks about their viability in a game mode like Ultimate Team, where people build insane OVR teams in a matter of weeks.

New screenshots of the FUT Hero cards, though, do hint at some changes coming in the future.

FIFA 22 FUT Heroes ratings change

One potential way of making sure these Heroes are viable for a long period of time would be stats increases, similar to Ones to Watch cards.

The difference here, though, is that none of these players play the game anymore and are retired. Though, it does look like a similar progression system for each card may be just around the corner.

Advertisement

The first piece of evidence, noted by Twitter user AllFifaMistakes, is that Jerzy Dudek has a different rating in two official EA posts.

FIFA22 mistake #3: In EAs UT reveal they have conflicting ratings for FUT Hero, Jerzy Dudek. 86 on some screens and an 88 on another. 👀 pic.twitter.com/byTH6cxD0F — FIFA22Mistakes (@AllFifaMistakes) August 10, 2021

This could suggest that their overall stats will change in due course, as he’s an 86 in one image, and 88 in another.

Second clue

Another potential clue, relating to the possible existence of FUT Hero upgrades, was found by Reddit user Jaychel31.

In one image, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a red shirt, and in another, he’s wearing a blue jersey – hinting at the possibility of multiple versions, per Hero.

Whether or not FUT Heroes will have an upgrade roadmap, similar to other Ultimate Team cards, remains to be seen. However, there’s no denying that potential clues are starting to stack up.

Advertisement

Then again, it could just be graphical mistakes. We’ll have to wait and see.

FIFA 22 releases on October 1, 2021.