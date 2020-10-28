Top 5 players from TOTW 5 that you need for your FUT squad - Dexerto

Team of the Week 5 is here which means there are 23 new players that are about to hit the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT transfer market. Here are the 5 best cards from the TOTW 5.

We now know the cards for TOTW 5, which means that they will start showing up on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market. Not all of these players are worth investing in, however, so we’re here to tell you which ones you should keep an eye on.

While most TOTW cards are somewhat valuable, not all of them are worth adding to your squad. Here are the top five players from TOTW 5.

5. Federico Valverde

The LaLiga Santander Midfielder gets a slight boost to each stat with his TOTW 5 card, going from an 83 overall to an 85 overall.

His 87 pace benefits both his attacking and his defending as a midfielder, and his 79 defense and 82 physical make him a good option for a CM or CDM.

4. Luis Alberto

While Alberto isn’t quite as fast as Valverde, Serie A is in need of good midfielders. His TOTW 5 card has an excellent 86 dribbling attribute with 4-star skill moves, which will help him navigate around defenses.

His best attribute is his 87 passing, however, which will give him a leg up on his competition when it comes to getting the ball to the strikers.

3. Joshua Kimmich

Sadly, Kimmich only has a 72 pace, on the bright side, every other attribute is great for a CDM. His TOTW 5 card comes with 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 defense, and 81 physical attributes.

Putting a Shadow or an Engine Chemistry style on him and pairing him up with other German players should make him an extremely valuable defensive player.

2. Wilfred Zaha

Zaha has long deserved a good TOTW card, and now he finally has one. He becomes a Striker in his TOTW 5 card with a lethal 92 pace, 89 dribbling, and 5-star skill moves.

This makes him a great offensive option for anyone who wants a Premier League Striker.

1. Joe Gomez

The Liverpool CB gets a massive upgrade with his card. His 84 pace and 85 defense attributes will make him a fearsome defender. His attribute distribution is spectacular for a CB and he doesn’t have any wasted stats.

While he’s only an 85 overall, you should expect to see him popping up alongside Virgil Van Dijk on opposing squads.

Make sure to keep checking the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market to see how these cards are doing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any big updates on must-have cards, new announcements, and more.