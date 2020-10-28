 Top 5 players from TOTW 5 that you need for your FUT squad - Dexerto
FIFA

Top 5 players from TOTW 5 that you need for your FUT squad

Published: 28/Oct/2020 20:15

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 TOTW 5 FUT
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 TOTW 5

Team of the Week 5 is here which means there are 23 new players that are about to hit the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team FUT transfer market. Here are the 5 best cards from the TOTW 5. 

We now know the cards for TOTW 5, which means that they will start showing up on the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market. Not all of these players are worth investing in, however, so we’re here to tell you which ones you should keep an eye on.

While most TOTW cards are somewhat valuable, not all of them are worth adding to your squad. Here are the top five players from TOTW 5.

5. Federico Valverde

FIFA 21 FUT TOTW 5
EA SPORTS
Valverde goes from an 83 Overall to an 85 Overall

The LaLiga Santander Midfielder gets a slight boost to each stat with his TOTW 5 card, going from an 83 overall to an 85 overall.

His 87 pace benefits both his attacking and his defending as a midfielder, and his 79 defense and 82 physical make him a good option for a CM or CDM.

4. Luis Alberto

FIFA 21 FUT TOTW 5
EA SPORTS
Luis Alberto gets a slight increase to his pace

While Alberto isn’t quite as fast as Valverde, Serie A is in need of good midfielders. His TOTW 5 card has an excellent 86 dribbling attribute with 4-star skill moves, which will help him navigate around defenses.

His best attribute is his 87 passing, however, which will give him a leg up on his competition when it comes to getting the ball to the strikers.

3. Joshua Kimmich

FIFA 21 FUT TOTW 5
EA SPORTS
Kimmich is a great addition to a Bundesliga team

Sadly, Kimmich only has a 72 pace, on the bright side, every other attribute is great for a CDM. His TOTW 5 card comes with 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 defense, and 81 physical attributes.

Putting a Shadow or an Engine Chemistry style on him and pairing him up with other German players should make him an extremely valuable defensive player.

2. Wilfred Zaha

FIFA 21 FUT TOTW 5
EA SPORTS
Zaha’s 5-star skill moves and high pace make him lethal

Zaha has long deserved a good TOTW card, and now he finally has one. He becomes a Striker in his TOTW 5 card with a lethal 92 pace, 89 dribbling, and 5-star skill moves.

This makes him a great offensive option for anyone who wants a Premier League Striker.

1. Joe Gomez

FIFA 21 FUT TOTW 5
EA SPORTS
Gomez becomes one of the top CBs

The Liverpool CB gets a massive upgrade with his card. His 84 pace and 85 defense attributes will make him a fearsome defender. His attribute distribution is spectacular for a CB and he doesn’t have any wasted stats.

While he’s only an 85 overall, you should expect to see him popping up alongside Virgil Van Dijk on opposing squads.

Make sure to keep checking the FIFA 21 FUT Transfer Market to see how these cards are doing. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any big updates on must-have cards, new announcements, and more.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm