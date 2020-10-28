 FIFA 21 Team of the Week 5 LIVE: release time, TOTW players leaked, more - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 5 live: release time, TOTW players leaked, more

Published: 28/Oct/2020 6:27 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 10:28

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 is five weeks in now, and that means Team of the Week 5 is on its way in Ultimate Team after another cracking week of football. Here’s everything we know about TOTW 5, including the new leaks and the promo’s release time.

The TOTW this time around is looking pretty spicy! Cover star Kylian Mbappe could be a huge star in the lineup, after he came off the bench to score twice against Dijon in a 4-0 win at home. Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski also scored three times against Frankfurt.

Leeds also continued their hot start in the Premier League with a hat-trick for young hero Patrick Bamford. He wasn’t the only star in England who shone either; Wilfred Zaha also has an in-form shot for TOTW 5.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Kylian Mbappe may have booked his spot in TOTW 5 with two goals off the bench.

Team of the Week 5 start time

On October 28, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Palace’s talismanic winger Wilfred Zaha had a hand in both his team’s goals against Aston Villa.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 5 leaks

It seems like every TOTW comes with early leaks in FIFA 21 so far, and Team of the Week 5  has been no different too. After gathering leaks from MarcFUTTrader, sbc_tips, and also futinvestments on Instagram, it looks set to be a good week for special cards. 

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked so far:

  • Kylian Mbappé 
  • Wilfred Zaha
  • Federico Valverde
  • Luis Alberto
  • Paulinho
  • Patrick Bamford
  • Lassina Traoré

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 5 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 5 predictions

We already know a few of the FIFA 21 TOTW 5 players that could have leaked, but there’s plenty more to fill out the upgraded squad. Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is one such pick, as is Chelsea’s new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who kept a clean sheet against United.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji could hit 80+ pace with a Team of the Week upgrade.
  • Edouard Mendy – Chelsea 
  • Tomeu Nadal – Albacete
  • Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
  • Alan Browne – Preston North End
  • Lewis Ferguson – Aberdeen
  • Mario Hermoso – Atlético Madrid 
  • Bart van Hintum – Groningen
  • Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund
  • Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter Milan
  • Maximilian Arnold – Wolfsburg
  • Houssem Aouar – Lyon
  • Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
  • Paulinho – Guangzhou Evergrande
  • Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina
  • Edin Višća – İstanbul Başakşehir
  • Diogo Jota – Liverpool
  • Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace
  • João Pedro – Caligari
  • Lassina Traoré – Ajax (Recordbreaker)
  • Sergio Santos – Philadelphia Union
  • Patrick Bamford – Leeds
  • Kylian Mbappé – PSG
  • Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 5. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm