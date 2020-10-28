FIFA 21 Team of the Week 5 LIVE: release time, TOTW players leaked, more - Dexerto

FIFA 21 is five weeks in now, and that means Team of the Week 5 is on its way in Ultimate Team after another cracking week of football. Here’s everything we know about TOTW 5, including the new leaks and the promo’s release time.

The TOTW this time around is looking pretty spicy! Cover star Kylian Mbappe could be a huge star in the lineup, after he came off the bench to score twice against Dijon in a 4-0 win at home. Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski also scored three times against Frankfurt.

Leeds also continued their hot start in the Premier League with a hat-trick for young hero Patrick Bamford. He wasn’t the only star in England who shone either; Wilfred Zaha also has an in-form shot for TOTW 5.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week promo so far, including when it will drop in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, early in-form card leaks, and our team predictions.

Team of the Week 5 start time

On October 28, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the fourth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year’s annual release. The promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 5 leaks

It seems like every TOTW comes with early leaks in FIFA 21 so far, and Team of the Week 5 has been no different too. After gathering leaks from MarcFUTTrader, sbc_tips, and also futinvestments on Instagram, it looks set to be a good week for special cards.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 cards that have leaked so far:

Kylian Mbappé

Wilfred Zaha

Federico Valverde

Luis Alberto

Paulinho

Patrick Bamford

Lassina Traoré

If more TOTW leaks drop ahead of the official reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 5 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 5 predictions

We already know a few of the FIFA 21 TOTW 5 players that could have leaked, but there’s plenty more to fill out the upgraded squad. Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji is one such pick, as is Chelsea’s new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who kept a clean sheet against United.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Edouard Mendy – Chelsea

Tomeu Nadal – Albacete

Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon

Alan Browne – Preston North End

Lewis Ferguson – Aberdeen

Mario Hermoso – Atlético Madrid

Bart van Hintum – Groningen

Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter Milan

Maximilian Arnold – Wolfsburg

Houssem Aouar – Lyon

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Paulinho – Guangzhou Evergrande

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina

Edin Višća – İstanbul Başakşehir

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Wilfried Zaha – Crystal Palace

João Pedro – Caligari

Lassina Traoré – Ajax (Recordbreaker)

Sergio Santos – Philadelphia Union

Patrick Bamford – Leeds

Kylian Mbappé – PSG

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 5. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!