 How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2 - Dexerto
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2

Published: 27/Oct/2020 22:32

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups Week 2 FUT

FIFA 21 FUT Marquee Matchups

The Champions League Group Stage is underway and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how many coins Week 2 will cost you, plus easy solutions to complete both of the teams in the requirements. 

There are some exciting matches around the Champions League this week. Barcelona takes on Juventus (Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 21) in an exciting matchup featuring Lionel Messi, and then Olympique de Marseille (OM) takes on Manchester City.

These are the two games this week’s Marquee Matchups SBCs are based on, so expect to need cards from these teams. Don’t worry if you don’t have any though, you can surely find them for cheap on the FUT Market.

Without any further ado, let’s jump straight to the requirements, cost, and solutions for these SBCs – provided by FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2

OM v Manchester City requirements

  • Players from OM or Liverpool: Min 1
  • Same League Count: Max 3
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 5,000 to 9,000 coins

Solution: 

Marquee Matchups SBC FIFA 21 FUT Week 2
FUTBIN
OM v Manchester City solution for the SBC

Juventus v Barcelona

  • Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Clubs in the squad: Min 5
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Squad Rating: Min 77
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Rare Mixed Players

Cost and solution

Cost: 7,000 to 8,000 coins

Marquee Matchups Week 2 SBC FUT FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Juventus v Barcelona SBC Solution

Rewards and expiry

For completing the two challenges, you will land a Prime Mixed Players pack and Rare Gold Pack, as well as a Small Rare Players Pack. This week’s Marquee Matchups SBC is relatively cheap and well worth the investment. Be sure to take advantage of it while it lasts.

The challenge expires on November 3, where we will no doubt learn about Week 3 soon after. With so many great cards included in the latest Team of the Week, it’s probably worth completing as many Squad Building Challenges as you can to give you the best chance of landing one.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm