How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2 - Dexerto

The Champions League Group Stage is underway and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how many coins Week 2 will cost you, plus easy solutions to complete both of the teams in the requirements.
There are some exciting matches around the Champions League this week. Barcelona takes on Juventus (Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 21) in an exciting matchup featuring Lionel Messi, and then Olympique de Marseille (OM) takes on Manchester City.
These are the two games this week’s Marquee Matchups SBCs are based on, so expect to need cards from these teams. Don’t worry if you don’t have any though, you can surely find them for cheap on the FUT Market.
Without any further ado, let’s jump straight to the requirements, cost, and solutions for these SBCs – provided by FUTBIN.
FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2
OM v Manchester City requirements
- Players from OM or Liverpool: Min 1
- Same League Count: Max 3
- Rare Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Gold Pack
Cost and solution
Cost: 5,000 to 9,000 coins
Solution:
Juventus v Barcelona
- Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Clubs in the squad: Min 5
- Rare Players: Min 2
- Squad Rating: Min 77
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Mixed Players
Cost and solution
Cost: 7,000 to 8,000 coins
Rewards and expiry
For completing the two challenges, you will land a Prime Mixed Players pack and Rare Gold Pack, as well as a Small Rare Players Pack. This week’s Marquee Matchups SBC is relatively cheap and well worth the investment. Be sure to take advantage of it while it lasts.
The challenge expires on November 3, where we will no doubt learn about Week 3 soon after. With so many great cards included in the latest Team of the Week, it’s probably worth completing as many Squad Building Challenges as you can to give you the best chance of landing one.