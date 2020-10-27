How to complete FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2 - Dexerto

The Champions League Group Stage is underway and with that comes the UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 21. Here, we look at how many coins Week 2 will cost you, plus easy solutions to complete both of the teams in the requirements.

There are some exciting matches around the Champions League this week. Barcelona takes on Juventus (Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 21) in an exciting matchup featuring Lionel Messi, and then Olympique de Marseille (OM) takes on Manchester City.

These are the two games this week’s Marquee Matchups SBCs are based on, so expect to need cards from these teams. Don’t worry if you don’t have any though, you can surely find them for cheap on the FUT Market.

Without any further ado, let’s jump straight to the requirements, cost, and solutions for these SBCs – provided by FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2

OM v Manchester City requirements

Players from OM or Liverpool: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 3

Rare Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Gold Pack

Cost and solution

Cost: 5,000 to 9,000 coins

Solution:

Juventus v Barcelona