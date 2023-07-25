All new EA FC 24 face scans & player starheads
EA FC 24 face scans are a great way to highlight the new and improved graphics for EA’s latest football simulation. This is all the latest information on the game’s face scans and player starheads.
Two years ago, EA made the jump to next-generation consoles which set a new standard for sports video game graphics. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware at their fingertips, match presentation and player realism took a major leap.
FIFA 23 was the first fully-fledged title to be developed with next-generation consoles at the forefront of its plans. However, some community members fear FC 24’s presentation will take a step back. EA caught flack over unrecognizable face scans for the upcoming game’s cover stars.
Hopefully, an exciting list of leaked FC 24 face scans will do enough to put worried fans at ease.
Leaked EA FC 24 face scans
Thanks to reliable FIFA leaker DonkTrading, it appears as if Real Madrid and a few Premier League stars are in line for an updated face scan.
- Haaland
- Vinicius Jr
- Rodrygo
- Eder Militao
- Marquinhos
- Fekir
- Camavinga
- Tchouameni
- Rashford
- Saka
- Grealish
- Foden
- Maddison
- Reece James
- Alexander-Arnold
- De Bruyne
- Van Dijk
- Depay
- Isak
- Son
- Jota
- Chiesa
Erling Haaland receiving an updated look shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the Manchester City star is this year’s cover athlete.
Alexander Isak, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-min, Vinicius Junior, Marquinhos, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka are also cover athletes, hinting at potential new face scans.
Donk confirmed there are “way more” new face scans coming, and the news source will provide more updates when it is able to confirm.
We will update this page when more EA FC 24 face scans are revealed and eventually confirmed.