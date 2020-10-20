RunTheFUTMarket explains why FIFA 21 players need “stimulus package”

YouTuber Nick ‘RunTheFUTMarket’ Bartels is one of the most clued up on Ultimate Team trends and after seeing FIFA 21’s market “crash” so early – he’s now calling for a stimulus package from EA SPORTS.

The popular content creator is among the most trusted for FUT tips, attracting millions of viewers to his YouTube channel each year. As players buy and sell cards every day, it can be difficult to predict whether or not your team’s valuation will be worth higher or lower from one day to the next.

To solve that problem, as prices of many cards are fallen massively since its early October launch, Nick has now proposed a US Government-style stimulus package. Back in April, Congress passed a package that saw many American citizens handed $1,200 to get the economy back moving.

But, would it work in FIFA?

RunTheFUTMarket’s FIFA 21 “stimulus” idea explained

RunTheFUTMarket put the idea forward during his October 19 upload, where he claimed the market would soon stabilize if EA handed out free coins to everybody. The idea may seem popular, or even wacky, on the surface but he laid out the proposal during the video.

He said: “The market, again, is struggling big time. Most cards you have probably bought in a team are down. Look, I’m proposing to EA SPORTS that we need a stimulus package. 85,000 coins per week to every single person who plays FUT.

“If we can get a stimulus package quickly, it should be enough to inflate and keep the market up, because right now the market is not surviving.”

Segment starts at 1:37 in the video below.

Would it ever happen?

The content creator ran through a few examples of cards that fluctuate a lot on the high end, using Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin TOTW card as an example. That wasn’t the only one, either, explaining that many have fallen through the floor in terms of value.

“At this rate, everything is going to be discard value in a couple of weeks – at this rate,” he claimed. “We’re going at an alarming rate, currently, of the market. It’s not good guys.”

Now, this is something EA have never implemented in their game, and are unlikely to ever pull the trigger in such a way. So much revenue made each year from FUT packs – based on the challenge of accruing more coins. Therefore, this would seemingly dampen the hopes of any stimulus package ever coming to light.

Should the market continue to rapidly drive down the prices of players, the developers can step in with new price point brackets for minimum listings. That’s one way things have changed in the past.

No doubt players will rally behind the idea, especially the big spenders, but it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.