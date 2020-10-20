RunTheFUTMarket explains why FIFA 21 players need “stimulus package”

FIFA

YouTuber Nick ‘RunTheFUTMarket’ Bartels is one of the most clued up on Ultimate Team trends and after seeing FIFA 21’s market “crash” so early – he’s now calling for a stimulus package from EA SPORTS. 

The popular content creator is among the most trusted for FUT tips, attracting millions of viewers to his YouTube channel each year. As players buy and sell cards every day, it can be difficult to predict whether or not your team’s valuation will be worth higher or lower from one day to the next.

To solve that problem, as prices of many cards are fallen massively since its early October launch, Nick has now proposed a US Government-style stimulus package. Back in April, Congress passed a package that saw many American citizens handed $1,200 to get the economy back moving.

But, would it work in FIFA?

EA SPORTS
Prices of players are falling at an alarming rate, according to RunTheFUTMarket.

RunTheFUTMarket’s FIFA 21 “stimulus” idea explained

RunTheFUTMarket put the idea forward during his October 19 upload, where he claimed the market would soon stabilize if EA handed out free coins to everybody. The idea may seem popular, or even wacky, on the surface but he laid out the proposal during the video.

He said: “The market, again, is struggling big time. Most cards you have probably bought in a team are down. Look, I’m proposing to EA SPORTS that we need a stimulus package. 85,000 coins per week to every single person who plays FUT.

“If we can get a stimulus package quickly, it should be enough to inflate and keep the market up, because right now the market is not surviving.”

Segment starts at 1:37 in the video below. 

Would it ever happen?

The content creator ran through a few examples of cards that fluctuate a lot on the high end, using Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin TOTW card as an example. That wasn’t the only one, either, explaining that many have fallen through the floor in terms of value.

“At this rate, everything is going to be discard value in a couple of weeks – at this rate,” he claimed. “We’re going at an alarming rate, currently, of the market. It’s not good guys.”

Now, this is something EA have never implemented in their game, and are unlikely to ever pull the trigger in such a way. So much revenue made each year from FUT packs – based on the challenge of accruing more coins. Therefore, this would seemingly dampen the hopes of any stimulus package ever coming to light.

Should the market continue to rapidly drive down the prices of players, the developers can step in with new price point brackets for minimum listings. That’s one way things have changed in the past.

No doubt players will rally behind the idea, especially the big spenders, but it’s unlikely to happen any time soon.

EA SPORTS have linked up with Amazon to provide players with exclusive content in the past, and this year should be no different. Here, we look at FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards and when they’re coming out. 

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

EA SPORTS
Some big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

Bonus content is expected to drop on the Prime Gaming website for FIFA 21 at some stage in the future, though nothing has been posted on there as of October 2020.

For last year’s iteration, these started to be posted to Twitter by EA SPORTS FIFA, notifying they had rolled out and been made available to redeem.

What do you get?

The latest one to be announced was back in August, but with the new title now release it’s only a matter of time before they will roll out.

Usually, they look something like this – potentially with a loan card as well:

  • 83+ OVR card guaranteed (x1)
  • Rare gold player items (x5)

When are rewards out?

EA SPORTS
Rewards are expected to come out soon in FIFA 21.

Chances are, these Twitch Prime Gaming rewards will be released between Halloween and Christmas for FIFA 21. This is usually a busy period for EA SPORTS, who release many FUT promos during the winter months to keep the community ticking over.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When they do roll out, all you need to do is follow these simple steps:

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website.
  2. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account.
  3. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page.
  4. Claim the rewards from there.
  5. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen.
  6. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

When we have further information on Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, we’ll update this article. Until then, follow @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for more news.

