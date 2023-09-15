Twitch streamer already spent $46,000 ahead of EA FC 24

Haaland is one of the fastest players in EA FC 24, but he’s nowhere near the top of this year’s list.

DannyAarons spent a staggering amount of money on FIFA points in preparation for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition owners can start playing the game on September 22. With just about a week before jumping in, there are plenty of ways for players to prepare for Ultimate Team. Now that most of the top players’ ratings have been revealed, users can start strategizing who they want to purchase first and which league to start with.

EA introducing women footballers adds an extra dimension to building teams. There are more cards than ever to choose from, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. Getting a strong starting 11 in Ultimate Team requires luck while opening packs or countless hours of gameplay.

To help expedite the process and create content in the process, it’s become a yearly tradition for streamers to spend thousands of dollars on the game’s in-game currency. This year, it appears that some community members are going above and beyond.

DannyAarons pulls out his wallet for EA FC 24

Twitch streamer DannyAarons posted a screenshot of his FIFA 23 account, showing that he has around 5.5 million FIFA points. Every year, players are given one opportunity to transfer over their in-game currency to the next title, and Danny is certainly taking advantage of that offer.

Aarons accompanied the image by claiming: “Ready for EA FC 24.”

Fellow content creator Itshaber did the math and responded: “For anyone wondering, that’s £37,275.34 if he bought them directly through the console.”

That number converts to $46,189.92; community members couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

EA FC 24 website FUTBIN joked: “Admin could still smoke you with a 10k gold team.”

Other users accused the game of being pay-to-win and providing an unfair advantage to those who spend more money. “Bro is making it harder for me to catch up every year,” A commenter claimed.

“This is hilarious. How can we compete,” A third player half seriously responded.

Even after spending $46,000, there is a higher probability of getting a stronger team, but as we have seen in other games, loot crates are far from a guarantee. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.