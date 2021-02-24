The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 22, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Right off the bat, we’ll admit this Team of the Week lineup has no clear star headliner crowning the squad. That said, it does look like a pretty cracking team, all up.

We don’t think FIFA 21 players will be complaining too much, however ⁠— derby heroes Richarlison and Jadon Sancho lead a potentially forward-slanted squad after ousting their opponents Liverpool and Schalke 04 in local clashes over the weekend. Real Madrid maestro Casemiro may also be splashed in too.

Lautaro Martinez could be a headlining star in TOTW 22 as well after the Inter striker dismantled local title rivals Milan in yet another February grudge match. The 3–0 win, which saw Martinez score twice, put Inter in first place.

Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patrício could also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 22 start time

On Feb. 24, FIFA 21 publishers EA will release the twenty-second batch of Team of the Week cards. The TOTW 22 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 22 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 22 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 22 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 22 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 22 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 22 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Daniel Cárdenas – Levante

Rui Patricio – Wolves

Birger Meling – Nimes

Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa

Dani Calvo – Elche

Jerry St Juste – FSV Mainz

Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig

Casemiro – Real Madrid

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt

Mario Gotze – PSV

Renato Steffen – Wolfsburg

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Piazon – SC Braga

Yusuf Erdoğan – Kasımpaşa

Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier

Dusan Tadic – Ajax

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

Richarlison – Everton

Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad

Sander Van de Streek – FC Utrecht

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 22.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!