FIFA 21 Team of the Week 22 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 24/Feb/2021 7:35

by Isaac McIntyre
Lautaro Martinez FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 22.
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 22, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Right off the bat, we’ll admit this Team of the Week lineup has no clear star headliner crowning the squad. That said, it does look like a pretty cracking team, all up.

We don’t think FIFA 21 players will be complaining too much, however ⁠— derby heroes Richarlison and Jadon Sancho lead a potentially forward-slanted squad after ousting their opponents Liverpool and Schalke 04 in local clashes over the weekend. Real Madrid maestro Casemiro may also be splashed in too.

Lautaro Martinez could be a headlining star in TOTW 22 as well after the Inter striker dismantled local title rivals Milan in yet another February grudge match. The 3–0 win, which saw Martinez score twice, put Inter in first place.

Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patrício could also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Jadon Sancho missed out last week, but the young Englishman may be included in TOTW 16 instead.
Team of the Week 22 start time

On Feb. 24, FIFA 21 publishers EA will release the twenty-second batch of Team of the Week cards. The TOTW 22 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 22 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 22 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 22 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 22 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Richarlison sunk defending champs Liverpool with an 86th minute goal at Anfield.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 22 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 22 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Daniel Cárdenas – Levante
  • Rui Patricio – Wolves
  • Birger Meling – Nimes
  • Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa
  • Dani Calvo – Elche
  • Jerry St Juste – FSV Mainz
  • Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • Casemiro – Real Madrid
  • Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina
  • Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
  • Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt
  • Mario Gotze – PSV
  • Renato Steffen – Wolfsburg
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Lucas Piazon – SC Braga
  • Yusuf Erdoğan – Kasımpaşa
  • Stephy Mavididi – Montpellier
  • Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • Harvey Barnes – Leicester City
  • Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • Richarlison – Everton
  • Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
  • Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad
  • Sander Van de Streek – FC Utrecht 
Casemiro was the difference with a lone goal against Real Valladolid last Saturday.
So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 22.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!

FIFA 21 February Premier League POTM predictions

Published: 24/Feb/2021 6:50

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 FIFA POTM FEBRUARY
Share

EA SPORTS is set to announce FIFA 21’s Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card for February, and after keeping an eye on player performances throughout the month, we’ve got some ideas on who it could be.

Manchester City, Chelsea, and Leicester City dominated in February. However, Manchester United performed reasonably well, too. Naturally, that means February’s Premier League Player of the Month is likely to come from one of them.

But it’s not all about how the team performs. Standout performances from individual players make a difference, too. After all, it’s an individual reward. Still, banging in goals and getting assists often gives players an edge, and there’s been plenty of those in the past few weeks.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the top contenders. The list includes some familiar names who have continued to perform well.

However, there might be one or two surprises, too.

FIFA 21 POTM predictions: Premier League (February)

United's star playmaker Bruno Fernandes could be one Premier League star to make this week's TOTW.
Ilkay Gundogan was January’s Premier League Player of the Month, and Bruno Fernandes won it the month before. But their stellar form hasn’t slowed down at all. They’re bound to be on the short-list once again.

Gundogan has four goals and one assist, while Bruno has four and three.

Jesse Lingard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling are also in the mix with three goals each. However, James Maddison and Luke Shaw have been rock-solid, too.

It’s a stacked list. But, although every one of these players deserves praise, only one of them can be February’s Premier League Player of the Month.

Our Premier League POTM predictions

  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • James Maddison 
  • Jesse Lingard
  • Luke Shaw
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • Raheem Sterling

We think our list of candidates is right on the money. However, it’s all speculation until an official announcement has been made.

Once we know, we’ll be the first to inform you on @UltimateTeamUK.