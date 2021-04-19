How to complete Michael Essien ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Michael Essien. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Michael Essien had a stellar 20-year career with 409 appearances across eight different clubs. However, he’s best known for his time at Chelsea, where he played 168 games, scored 17 goals, and won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup four times, and the UEFA Champions League once.
Essien was one of the strongest box-to-box midfielders in his time. His exceptional work rate and physical prowess earned him the nickname “The Bison”.
Like other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.
Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game stats
Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game requirements
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack
The Bison
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Los Blancos
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Ligue 1 Experience
- Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs tend to be on the expensive side, and this one isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,100,000 to 1,350,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 1,100,000
- PlayStation: 1,150,000
- PC: 1,350,000
Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game solutions
And now the moment you’ve been waiting for. Here, you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements in Michael Essien’s Prime Moments ICON SBC.
To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.
Born Legend solution
Rising Star solution
Top-notch solution
The Bison solution
Los Blancos solution
Ligue 1 Experience solution
League Legend solution
League Finesse solution
The Michael Essien ICON SBC is available until June 13, which is still a while away.
So, if you want to add him to your squad, you’ll have plenty of time to do it.
