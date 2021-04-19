How to complete Michael Essien ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Michael Essien. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Michael Essien had a stellar 20-year career with 409 appearances across eight different clubs. However, he’s best known for his time at Chelsea, where he played 168 games, scored 17 goals, and won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup four times, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Essien was one of the strongest box-to-box midfielders in his time. His exceptional work rate and physical prowess earned him the nickname “The Bison”.

Like other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game stats

Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game requirements

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

The Bison

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Los Blancos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1 Experience

Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs tend to be on the expensive side, and this one isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,100,000 to 1,350,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.

Xbox: 1,100,000

1,100,000 PlayStation: 1,150,000

1,150,000 PC: 1,350,000

Michael Essien Prime ICON in-game solutions

And now the moment you’ve been waiting for. Here, you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements in Michael Essien’s Prime Moments ICON SBC.

To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Born Legend solution

Rising Star solution

Top-notch solution

The Bison solution

Los Blancos solution

Ligue 1 Experience solution

League Legend solution

League Finesse solution

The Michael Essien ICON SBC is available until June 13, which is still a while away.

So, if you want to add him to your squad, you’ll have plenty of time to do it.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.