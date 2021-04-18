How to complete Del Piero ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Italian forward Alessandro Del Piero.

Del Piero was a fixture for Juventus for over two decades, during which time the prolific goal-scorer also played a key role on the 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning Italian side.

To celebrate the Italian’s legendary career, EA has released a new SBC for his Prime Moments card, which usually come with some of the best stats in FIFA 21.

If you’re here, that means you’re probably interested in grabbing Del Piero yourself, so let’s go over what you’ll need including a look at stats, requirements, along with the cheapest price and solutions.

Advertisement

Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON in-game stats

Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON requirements

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Pinturicchio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON cost & solutions

Below we’ll be posting the total cost along with some of the cheapest possible solutions to each required squad for Del Piero as soon as they become available. None of our suggestions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete either, so be sure to check back soon.

This article is currently being updated…