How to complete Del Piero ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version of legendary Italian forward Alessandro Del Piero.
Del Piero was a fixture for Juventus for over two decades, during which time the prolific goal-scorer also played a key role on the 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning Italian side.
To celebrate the Italian’s legendary career, EA has released a new SBC for his Prime Moments card, which usually come with some of the best stats in FIFA 21.
If you’re here, that means you’re probably interested in grabbing Del Piero yourself, so let’s go over what you’ll need including a look at stats, requirements, along with the cheapest price and solutions.
Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON in-game stats
Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON requirements
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-Notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Squadra Azzurra Gloria
- Number of players from Italy: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Pinturicchio
- Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Alessandro Del Piero Prime ICON cost & solutions
Below we’ll be posting the total cost along with some of the cheapest possible solutions to each required squad for Del Piero as soon as they become available. None of our suggestions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete either, so be sure to check back soon.
