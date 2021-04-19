How to complete Kenny Dalglish ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Kenny Dalglish. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Kenny Dalglish was nothing less than a legend for Celtic and Liverpool. He made 559 appearances between the two clubs and scored 229 goals throughout his 21-year career.
Like other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.
Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON in-game stats
Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON requirements
Born Legend
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Back
Rising Star
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack
The Celts
- Number of players from Celtic: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
King Kenny
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated-Squad
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON cost
FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs tend to be on the expensive side, and this one isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,300,000 to 1,800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.
- Xbox: 1,400,000
- PlayStation: 1,500,000
- PC: 1,800,000
Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON solutions
And now the moment you’ve been waiting for. Here, you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements in Kenny Dalglish’s Prime Moments ICON SBC.
To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend solution
Rising Star solution
The Celts solution
King Kenny solution
League Legend solution
87-Rated-Squad solution
88-Rated Squad solution
89-Rated Squad solution
The Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC is available until June 13, which is still a while away.
So, if you want to add him to your squad, you’ll have plenty of time to do it.
