 How to complete Kenny Dalglish ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto
How to complete Kenny Dalglish ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 19/Apr/2021 2:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS released three more ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Kenny Dalglish. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Kenny Dalglish was nothing less than a legend for Celtic and Liverpool. He made 559 appearances between the two clubs and scored 229 goals throughout his 21-year career.

Like other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON in-game stats

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC
FUTWIZ
In-game stats for Kenny Dalglish’s Prime Moments card in FIFA 21.

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON requirements

Born Legend

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Back

Rising Star

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver 
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

The Celts

  • Number of players from Celtic: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

King Kenny

  • Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

  • Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated-Squad

  • IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 89
  • Team Chemistry: Min 45
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs tend to be on the expensive side, and this one isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,300,000 to 1,800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.

  • Xbox: 1,400,000
  • PlayStation: 1,500,000
  • PC: 1,800,000

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON solutions

And now the moment you’ve been waiting for. Here, you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements in Kenny Dalglish’s Prime Moments ICON SBC.

To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

Rising Star solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

The Celts solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

King Kenny solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

League Legend solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

87-Rated-Squad solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

88-Rated Squad solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

89-Rated Squad solution

FIFA 21 Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC

The Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC is available until June 13, which is still a while away.

So, if you want to add him to your squad, you’ll have plenty of time to do it.

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and promo coverage, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.

