How to complete Kenny Dalglish ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released three more ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Kenny Dalglish. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Kenny Dalglish was nothing less than a legend for Celtic and Liverpool. He made 559 appearances between the two clubs and scored 229 goals throughout his 21-year career.

Like other iconic players, EA SPORTS decided to celebrate his career in the form of a Prime Moments ICON Card. If you want to add him to your squad, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON in-game stats

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON requirements

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Back

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Players Pack

The Celts

Number of players from Celtic: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

King Kenny

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated-Squad

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON cost

FIFA 21’s Prime ICON SBCs tend to be on the expensive side, and this one isn’t any different. It will set you back somewhere between 1,300,000 to 1,800,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform you’re on.

Xbox: 1,400,000

PlayStation: 1,500,000

PC: 1,800,000

Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON solutions

And now the moment you’ve been waiting for. Here, you’ll find some of the cheapest possible solutions needed to complete each of the requirements in Kenny Dalglish’s Prime Moments ICON SBC.

To make things even easier, none of them require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Born Legend solution

Rising Star solution

The Celts solution

King Kenny solution

League Legend solution

87-Rated-Squad solution

88-Rated Squad solution

89-Rated Squad solution

The Kenny Dalglish Prime ICON SBC is available until June 13, which is still a while away.

So, if you want to add him to your squad, you’ll have plenty of time to do it.

