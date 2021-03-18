Matt Doherty FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: best solution & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released a new FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC to celebrate St Paddy’s Day, and it’s for Spurs Irish superstar Matt Doherty. Here’s how you can get the right back’s huge upgrade in FIFA Ultimate Team.

It’s time to celebrate the luck of the Irish on St Patrick’s Day in FIFA 21. If your Ultimate Team is in dire need of an upgrade on the right wing, then you’re in luck.

Spurs defender Matt Doherty is receiving a FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC, commemorating his last-minute winner against Manchester City in the Premier League last season while playing for the Wolves.

Advertisement

While he hasn’t found the back of the net so far this season, the right back is getting a huge upgrade in this card, up from his base 81 rated card all the way to 87. There’s also some big stats to go alongside it.

Here’s how to get Doherty’s Player Moments card in FIFA 21, including the requirements of the SBC and how many coins you’ll need to fork out.

Matt Doherty FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC requirements

Matt Doherty

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Matt Doherty FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC price and solutions

While Player Moments SBCs can be pretty pricey, Doherty’s SBC comes in at a pretty reasonable cost. You’ll only need to part with 90,000 to 110,000 FUT coins, depending on your platform, to pick up the 87-rated card.

Advertisement

It’s not a bad investment to make if you’ve got some fodder laying around. However, to get the most bang for your buck, we’ve got the cheapest solution possible right here. Better yet, it doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards, so get cracking.

Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty’s FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC isn’t sticking around forever ⁠— you only have until March 24 to knock it out.

If you need to sure up the right wing of your Prem team, Doherty will be the perfect addition to your squad, so get in quick.

If you do pick up the card, be sure to score a last-minute winner and let us know how good it is on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.