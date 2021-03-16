How to complete Sergio Busquets FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: solution & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released another FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC, and it’s all about FC Barcelona veteran Sergio Busquets. Here’s everything you need to know If you want to add his new card to your FIFA Ultimate Team.

FC Barcelona’s youth academy has produced many iconic players throughout the years, from Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi to Xavi Hernandez. However, it also produced a hidden gem in Sergio Busquets.

He debuted for the first team in 2008 and has made more than 600 appearances in all competitions ever since. The one-club man was also part of their dynasty squads that won the treble in 2008–09 and 2014–15.

EA SPORTS finally deemed him worthy of a FIFA 21 Player Moments Card, and rightfully so. It celebrates his debut goal for the Blaugrana in the UEFA Champions League 2008/2009.

Here’s a list of all the requirements, as well as the overall price & best solutions.

Sergio Busquets FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC requirements

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Sergio Busquets FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC price and solutions

FIFA 21 Player Moments SBCs are notoriously expensive. However, Sergio Busquets’ card is on the cheaper side, coming in at 176,000 to 201,000 FUT Coins depending on which platform you’re on.

But it’s still good to know how to get it as cheap as possible. So, for that reason, we’ve found the cheapest solution available, and the best part is, it doesn’t require any loyalty or position change cards.

Sergio Busquets’ FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC is only available for a limited time. It will be around until March 22, which means you better act fast if you want to add him to your FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

