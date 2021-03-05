Real Madrid fans will love what Vinicius Jr has done to his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

Brazil and Real Madrid superstar has made no secret of his love for FIFA Ultimate Team, and now he’s shown off his starting XI in FIFA 21 — and it’s truly insane.

At only 20 years old, Vinicius has become one of the most exciting young talents in the world. Playing on the right wing, the Brazilian starlet is following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Ronaldo, Savio, Kaka and more by representing Los Blancos.

The history of the country’s biggest stars definitely doesn’t seem lost on him, either, as he’s surrounded himself with some legends of the game in his FIFA 21 squad.

We can’t imagine the level of effort (and money) that has gone into putting this team together…

Vinicius Jr FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Besides his 99-rated Pro Player card, the first thing you notice when looking at Vinicius’ squad is that it’s almost entirely built out with ICONs.

There are a total of nine ICONs in his team, with the only non-ICONs being his own card and a slightly out-of-place-looking Kyle Walker hitting the center back spot.

Here’s the team in full, as the star revealed on his Instagram story:

GK: Edwin Van der Sar (89)

Edwin Van der Sar (89) RB: Carlos Alberto Torres (90)

Carlos Alberto Torres (90) CB: Kyle Walker (86)

Kyle Walker (86) CB: Fabio Cannavaro (92)

Fabio Cannavaro (92) LB: Roberto Carlos (88)

Roberto Carlos (88) RM: Zinedine Zidane (94)

Zinedine Zidane (94) CM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) LM: Vinicius Jr (99)

Vinicius Jr (99) CAM: Ronaldinho (91)

Ronaldinho (91) CAM: Pele (95)

Pele (95) ST: Ronaldo (94)

In total, not including his priceless 99-rated Pro Player card, this team clocks in at around 25-30m coins according to FUTBIN, which is just about as much as you could put into a starting XI.

Though we can’t see much of the bench in full, it does look like he’s got Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe down there; not bad backup to have.

Honestly, there’s not really many improvements that could be made here besides getting the ICONs in their prime forms, but we can’t imagine Vinicius is too worried about that. He’s surrounded himself with Brazil and Real Madrid legends, and it won’t get much better than that.