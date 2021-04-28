How to complete Lucas Digne FIFA 21 Community TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS rolled out another new SBC for the Community Team of the Season promo, and it’s all about French full-back Lucas Digne. If you want to know the details on the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions, we’ve got you covered.

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion is one of the biggest events in each FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, and it’s currently underway in FIFA 21.

TOTS cards have started popping up left, right, and center, including one for Lucas Digne, which can be unlocked by completing a Community TOTS SBC.

It’s an absolute beast of a card. So, let’s take a look at everything you need to know to finish the challenge and add him to your squad.

Advertisement

Lucas Digne Community TOTS SBC stats

Lucas Digne Community TOTS SBC requirements

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Lucas Digne Community TOTS SBC cost

If you’re after a relatively cheap and powerful full-back, it’s in your best interest to complete this SBC.

It only requires you to turn in two squads, which can be done for as little as 240,000 to 300,000 FUT Coins depending on your platform.

Xbox: 240,000

240,000 PlayStation: 25o,00

25o,00 PC: 300,000

Lucas Digne Community TOTS SBC solutions

Here are some of the cheapest solutions we could find for Lucas Digne’s Community TOTS SBC.

None of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete, which should make it a breeze.

France

Premier League

The Lucas Digne Community TOTS SBC is only available until May 1, which isn’t a lot of time. However, since the requirements aren’t too excessive, it shouldn’t be too hard to finish before the deadline.

Advertisement

Read More: How to complete Zapata FIFA 21 Community TOTS SBC

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and coverage of the current TOTS promo, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.