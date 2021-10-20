Liverpool fans won’t like Diogo Jota’s FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has had his FIFA 22 Ultimate Team starting 11 revealed, and fans of the English team won’t be impressed with some of his selections.

Jota has cemented himself as arguably the best FIFA player in the Premier League. In FIFA 21 he had at least one 30-0 FUT Champs performance, and even beat his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final of the FIFA 20 ePremier League invitational.

The Liverpool star doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon, either, and is back on the Ultimate Team grind in FIFA 22, seeking to maintain his position as one of the best in the game.

With a selection of ICONs and the most expensive players in the game, here’s how Jota’s team looks.

Diogo Jota’s FIFA 22 Ultimate Team revealed

While you would typically expect professional footballers to load their team with teammates — especially with the weapons available from Liverpool — Jota actually goes in the opposite direction.

Foregoing options such as Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or Alisson Becker, Jota even neglects to include himself in his team. Here’s how he sets his squad up, courtesy of FUT opponent NadimmDs_:

GK: Yashin (91)

Yashin (91) RB: Hakimi (85)

Hakimi (85) CB: Marquinhos (89)

Marquinhos (89) CB: Varane (86)

Varane (86) LB: Mendy (83)

Mendy (83) RM: Messi (93)

Messi (93) CM: Vieira (88)

Vieira (88) LM: Mbappe (91)

Mbappe (91) CAM: Gullit (90)

Gullit (90) CAM: R9 Ronaldo (94)

R9 Ronaldo (94) ST: CR7 Ronaldo (91)

It’s fair to say that this is one of the strongest teams you’ll see in FIFA 22, especially at this stage of the season.

With EA SPORTS removing pro players’ 99-rated cards for FIFA 22, they’re not quite getting the same advantage they would have had in seasons past, but Jota’s record speaks for itself, 99-rated card or not.

Now, he’s got to explain to his Liverpool teammates why they’re not good enough for his squad…